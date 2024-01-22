RACINE, WI — Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly will close in March after more than 12 years at its location on Washington Avenue.

Owner Ralph Malicki made the announcement on the store’s Facebook page:

It is with extreme sadness that I have to announce that we will be closing Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly in Racine. We were hoping to be able to negotiate a lease with our landlord but we were unable to get to a place of viability I don’t have an exact closing date as of yet but it looks to be mid March. It has been our honor and privilege to serve the Racine community and we are greatly appreciative of your support over the years.

Malicki steadfastly committed to community

Fisk Johnson Match Day 2023 brought in a total of over $92K for our community, thanks to generous donations from all over the county. – Credit: Malicki's Piggly Wiggly Facebook page

Malicki held and holds positions on a number of nonprofit boards, including Neighborhood Watch, Crime Stoppers of Racine County, United Way, the Racine County Food Bank, HALO, and more.

He and his staff started hosting a weekly breakfast for local veterans in 2016, serving them coffee and pastry as well as the time and space to gather together in the community.

“It’s a place for us to talk to somebody who knows what we went through,” Stan Kogutkiewicz told CBS 58 News when the station aired a story in 2021.

The Pig also often hosted and/or contributed to local events such as a chili bar with all the fixings and dessert for the Racine Zoo in December 2023.

“This is very sad news to hear. (Nine) years ago, Maliki’s Piggly Wiggly donated rolls for a fundraiser that my friends put on for myself and my late husband. You were really wonderful about doing things like that for those in the community,” Lisa Carlson commented on the Facebook post.

Jennifer Palm Altenback noted, “So sad to hear this!! Not only is it a great store, but the Malicki family does so many wonderful things for the city: Santa in a Shoebox, Veterans, donations to Neighborhood Watch, just to name a few. This will be a big loss to the community.”

Santa in a Shoebox (SIAS) founder Diana Higgenbottom Anagnostopoulos was devastated to learn the news.

Volunteer elves are hard at work at a 2021 gift-wrapping party for Santa in a Shoebox at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Ave. in Racine. – Credit: SIAS

SAIS is an annual fundraiser that delivers surprises in shoeboxes to thousands of neighbors of all ages, especially children and the elderly, throughout Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.

Malicki’s Washington Avenue store has served as a Racine-area home base where donors drop off full boxes already wrapped and where volunteers create an assembly line of sorts filling boxes with items purchased with cash donations and wrapping them for delivery.

“Ralph called and pledged to help me find another location,” she told Racine County Eye. “Ralph and his staff and his store were the backbone for our presence in Racine. SAIS never would have grown and expanded without Ralph and his locations. This loss will affect so many for a plethora of reasons.”

Malicki also has a store in Oak Creek and his oldest son, Alex Malicki, heads a store in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

Malicki received the 2020 Racine County Impact award and was named the 2021 Sam Johnson Volunteer of the Year.

Shoppers wait in line to check out at the Hunger Task Force Mobile Market, which was parked outside the Highland Garden apartments in Milwaukee on March 16, 2022. The Mobile Market is a grocery store on wheels run by Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and the Hunger Task Force that travels throughout Milwaukee County to visit neighborhoods that have limited access to fresh, healthy foods. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

He also understood the reality of food deserts, neighborhoods where grocery stores either don’t exist or are had to get to, leaving residents with few options for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Malicki launched a mobile version of his store, but his experiment failed, he said, because of a lack of customers.

“We couldn’t get enough traffic to the trailers,” he told the Kenosha News in 2022. “We couldn’t get enough consumer support to make it work.”

Malicki created job opportunities

Hundreds of area teens and adults of varying abilities found work at Malicki’s Washington Avenue store.

Hannah Asiyanbi* found her first job at Malicki’s and said the news about the store closing was sad.

“This makes me sad!” she said. “Working here was my first job ever and the best family I’ve ever worked for.”

Malicki partnered with Careers Industries to “help participants with developmental or similar disabilities find jobs and internships that match their employment interests.”

Reactions swift and sympathetic

Community reaction to Malicki’s announcement was swift and met with sympathy.

“So sorry to hear about this Ralph. Truly the end of an era,” David Klamm wrote. “You, and this store, were such incredible supporters of our community and I thank you for everything that you have done in the past and your commitment to our community going forward. I wish you all the best!”

Connie Cobb Madsen said, “That is so sad! We are not just losing our local grocer but we are losing a business that is a great community supporter. I am so sorry to see you go.”

Racine County Eye left a message for Malicki and will update this story when/if we hear back from him.

*Full disclosure: Hannah Asiyanbi is Heather Asiyanbi’s daughter.