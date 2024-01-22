RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Board of Supervisors will undergo a bit of a change in 2024 due to four open seats.

The candidates for those seats bring with them diverse experiences and include: a nurse, a farmer, a business owner and an educator.

Three supervisors decided against re-election while Edward Chart, of Rochester, died in December.

The election for non-partisan offices is April 2.

Racine County Board of Supervisors

District 1

Valena Coleman

Valena Coleman ran unopposed to represent the 1st District after Nick Demske decided against another term.

For the entirety of her 21-year career, Coleman worked in healthcare. For most of those years, she was a CNA. She has worked in nursing homes, group homes, hospital settings, home health, mental health, with children and much more. On Nov. 9 she reached her goal of becoming a nurse.

Coleman described herself as an activist, working for the causes she believes in, and unafraid to speak out.

“If it means something to me, I’ve been out there,” she said.

People noticed and she was told, “You have more to offer and you need to use your gifts in the right way.”

She described her decision to run for the County Board of Supervisors as “answering the call.”

Coleman said she is a person who always votes, so running for public office was really an extension of her belief in civic responsibility.

Coleman has been following events on the County Board of Supervisors for years – including Foxconn.

“I didn’t really approve of that,” she said. “We should never have gotten involved with that.”

She is waiting to see how things unfold with the Microsoft deal. She said as long as they bring the jobs they say they’re going to bring, “I’m all for it.”

One thing she does approve of is the county’s fiscal responsibility, and the effort to pay down the debt.

“I’m all for that,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but I like where it’s heading.”

Coleman said one of her primary concerns is the apathy she sees in the community. When it comes to gun violence and other issues, “people have to start caring and paying attention.”

She said it was time for people to start being kind to each other, to communicate with one another and to show concern for one another.

“If we’re not sticking together, if we’re not working together, how are we supposed to get better?” she asked. “We can’t shut our eyes to the problems.”

District 7

Ernie Rossi and Sam Peete each filed to represent District 7. The seat is currently held by Jessica Lee Malacara, who did not file for re-election.

Ernie Rossi

Rossi was formerly the president of the Elmwood Park Board of Trustees, a position he held twice. Before becoming president of the board, Rossi served as a trustee for one term.

He is one of three owners of Rossi Construction, a family-owned business, and sees an opportunity to bring his expertise in construction and infrastructure to the Board of Supervisors as the county continues to develop.

“I feel the call to serve and I further think I could be more useful in the county position,” he added.

Rossi said, “I think everyone of us is keeping an eye on development” – especially in the Mount Pleasant area along the interstate.

While he was walking the district and collecting signatures, he found there was “a lot of interest in Microsoft.”

Rossi is also interested in issues involving land conservation.

“We have a lot of development going on, but we still want to maintain some of the features that I love and all of us are familiar with while growing up here,” he said about the parks and trails.

However, Rossi is also interested in the county’s service programs, especially health programs. Having served on the board of the Women’s Resource Center, he has become more interested in the needs of underserved populations.

In addition to these specific interests, Rossi said he believes in a transparent government and “making government work for the people.”

Rossi described himself as “not a politician.” He is also not someone to look at issues through a right or left political lens. He would rather have an “issues-based government because plowing roads is not a left or right issue.”

Sam Peete

Sam Peete also filed to represent District 7. He is an educator who already has a seat on the Racine Common Council but decided to run for the District 7 seat to contribute to a greater working relationship between the two municipal governments.

“I think there should be more cohesiveness, communication and understanding and a relationship built between the city and the county,” he said while adding there are a host of issues relevant to both.

“Let’s find common ground because we’ve all got the same problems,” Peete said. “What is good for the city is good for the county and vice versa.”

As one example, he pointed to the need for more jobs with family-sustaining wages. He is keeping an eye on the Microsoft development.

Peete acknowledged that sitting on both boards would be a lot of work, but he’s ready for the challenge.

“Yes, it’s a lot of work, but I learned how to work when I was 12 years old, and I’ve been working ever since,” he said.

Peete described himself as a concerned citizen – concerned about the city and county moving forward.

“I want to see Racine – the city and the county – flourish and be a great place for the next generation to live with a high quality of life,” he said and added he found opportunities and earned a good quality of life and would like to see the same for others.

District 17

Gary Kolb

Bob Grove, the incumbent representative for District 17, plans to retire after 20 years as a supervisor. Gary Kolb, of Franksville, will run unopposed for the seat.

Kolb is a farmer and Grove encouraged him to run for the office to keep someone with a background in agriculture on the board. For Kolb, the time was finally right because his kids were grown and he had more time.

In describing himself, Kolb said he is not a partisan with a strong right or left stance. Rather, he intended to bring common sense to issues and would work to gather as much information as possible, from people who know what they were talking about because they do the job every day.

Kolb said he learned a lot about the issues people were most concerned about by just listening to people while he was gathering signatures. People opened up and shared some of the difficulties of their lives.

“These are people you can help and there are issues out there that can help people,” he said.

He added he intends to continue reaching out and just listening and said he wished it was a strategy more politicians would adopt.

District 20

Tom Pruesker

Tom Pruesker will run unopposed to represent District 20. The incumbent, Edward Chart, of Rochester, died on Dec. 4, 2023 during his first term as a county supervisor.

Pruesker did not respond to RCE’s request for comment.