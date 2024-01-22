In Racine County, a diverse array of properties sold from Jan. 14 through 19, which reflect the dynamic real estate market of the region.

Here are the top ten largest non-trust property sales, which showcase a variety of property types and uses. The sales range from expansive single-family residences to significant commercial properties, highlighting the county’s residential appeal and commercial vitality. The properties vary greatly in size and purpose, from a compact 0.1-acre single-family home in Burlington to a substantial 17-acre single-family property in Mount Pleasant, and a 1.5-acre commercial property in Waterford, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

These sales illustrate the varied nature of real estate in the area and underscore the significant investments made in both residential and commercial sectors. Each transaction in this list represents a noteworthy chapter in the ongoing narrative of Racine County’s property landscape. The Geneva Healthcare building sold for $935,000. – Credit: Screenshot, Google Maps

10 largest properties recently sold in Racine County

Konstantinos and Susan Haramaras sold a 0.1-acre single-family property at 3601 Lake St. in Burlington to Ryan and Brenda Saul for $1,600,000. This property is not used for commercial purposes. Vlach Properties LLC sold the former Geneva Healthcare, a 1.5-acre commercial property at 826 Mohr Ave. in Waterford, to South Back LLC for $935,000. This property is classified as a Commercial Property. James Mirabella sold a 7.0-acre single-family property at 22439 8 Mile Road in Racine to Troy Svihl for $702,500. This property is not designated for commercial use. Lawrence P Basil sold a 17.0-acre single-family property at 4112 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant to Harmony Meadow Farm, LLC for $675,000. This property is not used for commercial purposes. Antonia M. Kranich sold a 1.0-acre single-family property at 25119 Deer Ridge Trail in Waterford to Nathan Allan and Erin Lambertson for $650,000. This property is not a Commercial Property. Robidoux-Nelson LLC sold a 1.0-acre multi-family property at 8915 Nelson Court in Waterford to Robidoux Holdings Wind Lake, LLC for $650,000. This property is not classified as a Commercial Property. Patrick J Scarpa sold a 10.0-acre single-family property at 12810 6 1/2 Mile Road in Caledonia to Sue E. Scarpa for $475,300. This property is not used for commercial purposes. Robert and Ashley Skrbis sold a 1.0-acre single-family property at 135 Trellis Lane in Mount Pleasant to Andrew and Janelle Menzel for $460,000. This property is not a Commercial Property. Virginia A De Jong sold a 1.0-acre single-family property at 4722 Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point to Timothy T Ryan for $435,000. This property is not designated for commercial use. Justin D and Aleah M Hove sold a 1.0-acre single-family property at 28931 Bushnell Road in Burlington to Hoyt A Harms for $425,000. This property is not used for commercial purposes.

Elements of this story were generated by ChatGPT using data from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.