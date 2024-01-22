MADISON, WI — Governor Tony Evers announced the selection of Scott Craig to serve on the Racine County Circuit Court, Branch 4.

This appointment, effective Jan. 1, 2024, fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Mark F. Nielsen and is set to extend until July 31, 2025.

Judge Scott Craig, Racine County Circuit Court Branch 4 – Submitted photo

“I am honored to serve as the next Circuit Court Judge for Racine County,” Craig said. “I pledge to uphold the responsibilities of this role with fairness, diligence and integrity.”

In his statement, Governor Evers commended Craig’s robust background in education and legal affairs, expressing confidence in his capabilities to excel in this new judicial role.

“Scott Craig will be an excellent judge for the people of Racine County,” Evers said. “His diverse experience and deep commitment to family law make him exceptionally suited for this position.”

Judge Craig’s career

Craig holds the position of deputy family court commissioner within the Racine County Circuit Court. In this capacity, he oversees a broad spectrum of family law and domestic injunction cases, handling an impressive 60 to 70 cases weekly. His tenure in this role began in 2020 and followed a career as a sole practitioner focusing primarily on guardian ad litem services and mediation services in Racine County.

Craig’s journey to the bench is marked by a notable transition from education to law. His career began in the educational field, where he dedicated nine years to being a special education teacher at Horlick High School, followed by a stint as a lecturer at Gateway Technical College.

Judge Georgia Herrera of the Wind Point/North Bay Joint Municipal Court praised his appointment.

“Commissioner Craig has a proven record of dedicated service to families and individuals in Racine County. His appointment as Circuit Court Judge is a win for our community,” she said.

A resident of Racine, Craig is an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin and St. Mary’s University School of Law. His commitment extends beyond professional obligations, evidenced by his active involvement in church activities and his pro bono work at the House of Peace and the Milwaukee Justice Center.

This appointment marks a significant step in the continual effort to strengthen the judicial system in Racine County, with Craig poised to bring his unique blend of educational and legal expertise to the bench.