RACINE — Festival Hall will be holding a gala this February with the Heritage Committee of Racine at the helm. The 10th annual Heritage Ball is “dedicated to honoring Racine’s rich cultural history and community spirit,” according to a Jan. 19 press release.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Festival Hall, 5 5th St. in Downtown Racine.

The theme for this year’s Heritage Ball: ‘Preserving the past, celebrating the present, embracing the future’

According to the press release, there is much to be celebrated this year. The Heritage Committee is proud to have created a decade-old tradition that “shine(s) a spotlight on the unsung heroes in our community.”

The press release congratulates the Heritage Ball for “drawing residents and visitors alike to commemorate the diverse heritage and history that shape Racine’s unique character.”

There will be a banquet and awards given out during the event.

Purchase tickets

Tickets for the Heritage Ball can be purchased here for $70 each.

For further information, contact the Executive Director of the Heritage Committee of Racine Al Johnson at 262-497-1650 or ajohnson_aljohnson@yahoo.com.

Previous events with the Heritage Committee of Racine