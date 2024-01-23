Obituary for Constancio Sosa

March 8, 1933 – January 15, 2024

Constancio Sosa, age 90, passed away Monday, January 15, 2024, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Wis. He was born in Santa Maria Zoquitlan, Tlacolula, Oaxaca, Mexico, on March 8, 1933, the son of the late Fransisco Sosa and Teresa Maldonado.

Constancio Sosa

Constancio Sosa was united in marriage to Carmen Sanchez on Feb. 6, 1963, and raised their nine children in Mexico. He was a butcher by trade and liked to bake bread from recipes handed down from his parents. He was a family man who enjoyed family reunions. He will be remembered for celebrating his birthday and preparing the meal for family celebrations.

Constancio and Carmen moved to Racine to be near family in 2003. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Carmen; children, Tomas (Norma), Antonio (Maria) Miguel (Jessica), Maurico (Mirna), Jose Manuel (Berta), Heriberto (Guadalupe), Juan, Amalia, Angelica; grandchildren, Gema, Donaldo, Natividad Peralta Sosa; Rosa Dalia Cortez; Adrian, Edith, Jesus Sosa Lucero; Neri Aragon; Mitzi, Yaritza, Amy Sosa Ortiz; Omar (Maria), Ivan, Jazmin, Citlali Sosa Torres; Carmen, Dalia, Miguel Angel Sosa Bonilla; David, Carlos, Emilio Sosa Arango; Sofia, Nestor, Samuel, Miriam Sosa Garcia; Elena, Rosario, Abigail, Jose Manuel, Baby Sosa Sanchez; Jaziel, Angelique Sosa Diaz, Heidi Sosa and Karina Aragon Sosa.

Also surviving him are great-grandchildren, Eduardo, Charlie, Saul, Constanza, Mateo, Emiliano, Jose Alejandro; brothers and sisters, Jesus, Casiano, Leocadio, Artemia; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son/daughter Felipe de Jesus (Asuncion), Francisca Gema (Isidrio); granddaughter, Teresita de Jesus; great-granddaughter, Gema Fernanda; sisters and brother, Lucina, Monica, Clemente.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto Restrepo officiating. Interment will be held at Panteon Municipal Santa Maria Zoquitlan, Mexico. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thanks to the caregivers at The Bay at Burlington, especially to Jessi, his CNA who took extra care of him.

Obituary and photo of Constancio Sosa courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.