Obituary for David W. Namowicz

May 4, 1951 – January 13, 2024

David W. Namowicz, 72, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

David W. Namowicz

David was born May 4, 1951, to the late Julian and Lydia “Lee” (née Calvino) Namowicz. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and UW-Milwaukee.

He served as CEO of Warren Industries since 1986. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the Board of Trustees for many years, most recently heading the Sanctuary Renovation Project.

He earned his 4th degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and was a licensed Krav Maga Instructor. He served on numerous boards in the Racine community including the Women’s Resource Center, Racine Neighborhood Watch, Douglas Avenue Redevelopment, and Transitional Living Services. He was instrumental in the construction and maintenance of Racine’s Public Skate Park. David will always be remembered as a hard worker who gets things done!

David loved travel, hiking in national parks and being with family. He loved time spent with his grandchildren and kayaking at the lake house.

Surviving are his children, Julia Namowicz, Christopher Namowicz, Andrew (Alexandra) Namowicz and Rebekah Namowicz; grandchildren, Mya and Bryce Garcia, Christian Namowicz, and Walter and Elijah Namowicz.

He is further survived by brothers, Steven (Barbara) Namowicz, Tom (Marilee) Namowicz and Michael (Larysa Shevchuk) Namowicz; sister, Carrie (Patrick McManigal) Namowicz; sister-in-law, LuAnn Namowicz, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including Ruth Rademacher, Sue Namowicz, and Kristin Niemiec.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Lydia Namowicz; and brother, Rob Namowicz.

Services

Funeral services for David will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., with Rev. David Gehne officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the church. Please use the school parking lot entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Women’s Resource Center, 1547 College Avenue, Racine, WI 53403 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, WI 53402 have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of David W. Namowicz courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.