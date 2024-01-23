Obituary for Mother Evangelist Emma Mae Lassiter

October 17, 1942 – January 9, 2024

Mother Evangelist Emma Mae Lassiter (née Nunn), 81, received her heavenly reward on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. She was born in Alamo, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Ewell and Irene (Turner-Avery) Nunn.

Mother Evangelist Emma Mae Lassiter

She graduated from Central High School in Crocket County, Tennessee, in 1962. Mother Lassiter was a longtime and devoted member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby.

She enjoyed Bingo, fashion, cooking, singing, doing crafts, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and working in her flower garden. Her greatest love was the time she spent with her family and serving the Lord. She was a 1988 graduate of the Milwaukee Theological Seminary.

Surviving are her two daughters, Jadaici – Jahzhara (Virginia) Rashinda Ahmad, and Mertarsha (Willie) Fondren; stepdaughter, Denise Mack; grandchildren, Willie Jr., J’lesia, and Jacèon Fondren, Emmankia Moore, and Johnathan Ahmad; great-grandson, Willie Fondren III; sisters, Betty Avery, Irene Barker, Shirley (Melvin) Johnson, and Martha (Vernon) Perry; brother, W.E. Avery; special cousins, Zodie (Robert) Brown, Faye Nunn; special friends, Donald Young, Laura Spalding, Jimmie Ann and husband and host of godchildren. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and church family also survive her.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her stepfather, JB Avery; husband, Willie McMullin Sr; husband, James Baker; husband, James Lassiter; son, Willie Eugene McMullin Jr.; three brothers; and one sister.

Services

Her homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St. Visitation will be in the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Obituary and photo of Mother Evangelist Emma Mae Lassiter courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.