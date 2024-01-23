The event was held at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7 in Big Bend, Wis.

Harris criticized state lawmakers for not doing anything to keep abortion care accessible after Roe v. Wade was effectively overturned in June 2022 by the Supreme Court of the United States.

According to a story from our partners at TMJ4 News, a Dane County judge has twice ruled the state’s 1849 law that bans abortion is outdated, and abortion care resumed last summer.