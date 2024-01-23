VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS launches her nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" on the 51st anniversary of the day that Roe v. Wade was decided by the United States Supreme Court. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
BIG BEND, WI — Vice-President Kamala Harris visited Waukesha County on Monday to kick off her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election.
The event was held at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7 in Big Bend, Wis.
Harris criticized state lawmakers for not doing anything to keep abortion care accessible after Roe v. Wade was effectively overturned in June 2022 by the Supreme Court of the United States.
According to a story from our partners at TMJ4 News, a Dane County judge has twice ruled the state’s 1849 law that bans abortion is outdated, and abortion care resumed last summer.
Vice President Harris speaks
