BIG BEND, WI — Vice-President Kamala Harris visited Waukesha County on Monday to kick off her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election.

U.S. Sen. TAMMY BALDWIN (D-Wis) speaks before Vice President Kamala Harris launches her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7 in Big Bend, Wis. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. BALDWIN faces a reelection race in November. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

The event was held at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7 in Big Bend, Wis.

Harris criticized state lawmakers for not doing anything to keep abortion care accessible after Roe v. Wade was effectively overturned in June 2022 by the Supreme Court of the United States.

According to a story from our partners at TMJ4 News, a Dane County judge has twice ruled the state’s 1849 law that bans abortion is outdated, and abortion care resumed last summer.

“In the United States Congress, extremists are trying to pass a national abortion ban to outlaw abortion in every single state. But what they need to know is that if Congress passes a national abortion ban, President Biden will veto.” / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
Vice-President Kamala Harris targeted Wisconsin Republicans, saying, “In a state whose motto is ‘Forward,’ these extremists are taking us backwards, and we are not having that.” / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
“The former president hand-picked three Supreme Court Justices because he intended for them to overturn Roe. He made a decision to take your freedoms and it is a decision he does not regret. Just two weeks ago, he said, that for years, ‘they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated.’ And then he bragged ‘I did it, and I’m proud to have done it.’ He is proud. Proud that women across our nation are suffering? Proud that women have been robbed of a fundamental freedom? That doctors could be thrown in prison for caring for patients? That young women today have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers?” / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
People applaud as Vice President Kamala Harris launches her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7 in Big Bend, Wis. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
“We trust women to know what’s in their best own interest,” Harris said before a crowd in Big Bend, Wis. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS speaks with passion at her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour opener at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7 in Big Bend, Wis. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
A protest sign is in the snow across from the venue where Vice President Kamala Harris launches her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour in Big Bend, Wis. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye
VP Harris spoke to a crowd where signs reading, “Fight For Reproductive Freedom” and “Trust Women” could be seen. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

