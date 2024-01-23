Obituary for John Karl Klinkhammer

November 3, 1951 – December 16, 1939

John Karl Klinkhammer, 84, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in the emergency room of Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

John Karl Klinkhammer

A lifetime resident, John was born in Racine on Dec. 16, 1939, to the late Karl and Bernice (née Massmann) Klinkhammer. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper from 1957-1963.

On Oct. 25, 1958, John was united in marriage with the love of his life, Patricia Ann (née Hanko) Klinkhammer, who after 54 years of marriage, preceded John in death in August of 2012 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. The family takes comfort in knowing that John and Pat have been reunited.

With a profound work ethic and a gift for serving others, immediately after his departure from the military John served as a firefighter for the City of Racine Fire Department for several years. He also utilized his love of automobiles as a well-respected sales manager for Schmerler/Towne Ford in Racine and, most recently, for Roger’s Auto Sales in Burlington.

Among his many interests and passions, John enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting, auto racing, cooking, golfing and dog training. By all those who loved him, John will be remembered most for being an especially-talented storyteller who enjoyed socializing with family and friends, and always found a way to make them smile.

Surviving John are his beloved sons, Brian (Chris), Jeff, and Rick (Debby) Klinkhammer; treasured grandchildren, Amy (Nolan) Thomas, Austin Klinkhammer, Lynsie (Mike) Kavanaugh, Aleea Klinkhammer, and Cody Klinkhammer; adored great-grandchildren, Reiley, Brantley, and Colt Kavanaugh; sister, Carol Phillips; brother, Roger (Diane) Klinkhammer; sister-in-law, Jayne (Erv) Titzkowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives, many former customers and friends, and a miniature schnauzer, Rocco, who was John’s very best friend.

John Karl Klinkhammer was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Bernice Klinkhammer; his beautiful wife, Patricia Klinkhammer; Patricia’s parents, Edward and Joan (née Pettavino) Hanko; and his brother-in-law, Doug Phillips.

Services

Memorial services with military honors celebrating John’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Celebrant Cheri Neal officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In memory of John, memorials to Veterans of America have been suggested. John’s children send a special note of thanks to the Racine Police, Fire, and Rescue personnel who did everything in their power to try and save our Dad’s life. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of John Karl Klinkhammer courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.