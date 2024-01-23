Obituary for Lawrence P. Miles

November 3, 1951 – January 18, 2024

Lawrence P. Miles, 72, of Burlington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Lawrence P. Miles

Larry was born to the late Harmon J. Miles and Mary E. (née Turner) Branding on Nov. 3, 1951, residing in Burlington and graduating from Burlington High School.

Larry was united in marriage to Patricia (née Rudolph) Miles on June 17, 1978, in Burlington at Plymouth Congregational Church.

He worked at Nestle for 45 years at various jobs, ending as a forklift operator in 2015 when he retired.

Larry enjoyed doing many things such as camping, riding through the countryside with the Badger Land Touring club, and his favorite hobbies, golfing and going to casinos.

Larry was liked by many and loved by all! He could put a smile on your face, or a laugh from your belly! His Facebook followers will miss him. He enjoyed helping the neighbors with mowing and shoveling snow. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Miles; his kids, Carolyn Danielson, Paul (Dawn) Danielson, Alan (Heidi) Danielson, Mike (Brandi) Miles, and Renee Miles; grandkids, Ashley Schaefer, Levi Danielson, Madison Miles, Leah Ciecko, Tyler Miles, Colton Miles, and SaRiah Miles-Taylor; siblings, Darlene Hrabak and Cathy (Larry) Lhotka.

He is further survived by his in-laws, Judy Fortney, Pam Mueller, Karla Rudolph, Jerry (Connie) Rudolph, Paul (Kathy) Rudolph, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harmon Miles and Mary Branding; brothers, Ronald and John; sisters, Debra and Susan Boss. He is further preceded by his in-laws, LeRoy and Lorraine Rudolph, Ted Hrabak, Pete Mueller, Darlene and Alan Thorton, and Jeff Rudolph.

Services

A celebration of Lawrence’s life will be held at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive. An open house visitation will begin at 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Lawrence P. Miles courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.