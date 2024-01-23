Obituary for Nancy Jo Burch
May 29, 1947 – December 15, 2023
In memoriam of Nancy Jo Burch, who passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2023. She was a devoted mother survived by two daughters, five cherished grandchildren and seven siblings.
Nancy, a compassionate registered nurse, dedicated her life to healing and caring for others.
Beyond her medical profession, she found joy in the delicate art of cross-stitching, creating beautiful tapestries that reflected her creative spirit. A fervent supporter of the Green Bay Packers, Nancy’s enthusiasm for her team brought excitement to countless game days.
Her memory will be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.
Services
Per her wishes, there will be no service for Nancy.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
