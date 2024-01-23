RACINE COUNTY — After almost six years on the County Board of Supervisors, 1st District representative Nick Demske decided against campaigning for another term.

“I feel so honored to have gotten to do this,” he said. “It’s just such an enormous honor to have members of your own community say, ‘We trust you to make decisions on our behalf about really important things.’”

Nick Demske, interim Executive Director of the Racine Public Library. – Credit: Racine County Eye

Demske is in a different place than he was when first elected six years ago. Among the changes are the ones at work. He is now the interim director of the Racine Public Library and is pursuing the permanent appointment.

Although there were many reasons underlying Demske’s decision to step back, his primary concern was an inability to devote the time his constituents deserved.

“If you want to do it well, and you want to have impact, it can take enormous amounts of time,” he said.

Demske added, “It is a huge sacrifice. I have no one that I would want to thank more than my wife for allowing me to make that sacrifice.”

Demske steps back so others can step up

Demske said there was a lot he felt proud of, and so many people he felt grateful to for the last six years.

“One of the things I’m proudest of is just having brought so many other people into civic involvement and civic engagement – including recruiting a lot of people into elected offices,” he said.

The desire to see someone else step up into the role of 1st District Supervisor was another reason Demske decided to step back.

“There are people who I really respect who have been in these roles for a very long time, but I do think the more people who can have the experience in these roles, the healthier the community gets in certain ways,” he said. “I do want to make that opportunity available for the next person.”

Demske explained the 1st District is a majority-Black district with more Black constituents than any of the other 21 county districts.

“As happy as I am to have earned the votes of the people in that district, and as grateful as I am to have represented it, that’s an important element that I feel,” he said while talking about the importance of promoting diversity and space for younger people.

“We need to be intentional about how we open those spaces and invite people in if that’s actually what we want,” he said.

He went on to say what was important was not just racial, ethnic or identity-based representation, but that people in the district have representation whose lived experience was like theirs, who have faced similar challenges.

He pointed to his replacement on the Board of Supervisors, Valena Lena Coleman, “who really brings a lot of that to the table.”

“Like all of us who are new, she has plenty to learn, but will also be bringing things to the county that neither I nor anyone else is really bringing,” Demske added.

Things left undone

Demske acknowledged he was leaving some of the things he hoped to accomplish left undone, including communication access by inmates at the Racine County Jail.

He hoped to see telecommunications at the jail become more freely available – if not completely free. However, the county ends up earning about $1 million a year – or perhaps a bit less – towards the budget by charging for communication access.

Demske explained there are actually a lot of benefits to supporting communication between inmates and their support system on the outside.

“If we can keep them connected to their families, their loved ones, their children, they are safer and more well-behaved and not as prone to violence on the inside,” he said. “Maybe there’s less recidivism, but also the people they’re connected to on the outside are less destabilized, especially their children.”

Demske concluded, “It’s worth the investment. I hope we figure it out sooner rather than later.”

Navigating difficult waters

Demske has few regrets, but one is he did not discuss mental health issues more at a time when he had a platform to do so.

He struggles with anxiety and bouts of depression himself, which were exacerbated during his time on the board as he assumed more responsibility and occasionally became a target for those who disagreed with the directions he took.

“If you’re pushing innovative or potentially controversial ideas, it can put you in enormous amounts of risk,” Demske said.

He explained the decision to speak out now came from a place of wanting to encourage others with mental health challenges to pursue their ambitions because it can be done.

However, Demske would also like to see more respectful public discourse. More people would be willing to run for public office, he said, if we could show respect for people we disagree with.

“I do have respect for anybody who runs for an elected role in their community because it is a ton of work – even if they’re kind of doing the minimum, it’s still quite a commitment,” he said.