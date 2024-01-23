Obituary for Nina Guilbert Távora

March 11, 1932 – January 16, 2024

Our beloved mother, Nina Guilbert Távora, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at St. Monica’s Senior Living in Racine. Nina Douglas Guilbert was born on March 11, 1932, to Dr. Henry D. Guilbert and Maria Luisa Palacio Diaz de Guilbert in the family’s residence in Dr. Guilbert’s dental clinic in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Nina Guilbert Távora

Growing up in Tegucigalpa, Nina had three younger sisters and many relatives, including her Linton, Guilbert, and Lardizabal cousins, with whom to play and compete. She also assisted her father at the dental clinic. At age 16, she traveled with her mother to Madison, Wis., to attend college, graduating from Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in business education.

Returning home in 1954, she met U.S. Foreign Service Officer Louis V. Ebert III at a Fourth of July celebration at the residence of the U.S. ambassador in Tegucigalpa. They were married on Nov. 13, 1954, moved to Washington, D.C., and then to São Paulo, Brazil, where their first son, Henry (“Hank”) L. D. Ebert was born in 1955.

In 1978, Nina married Octavio Juarez Távora, a Brazilian diplomat stationed in Tegucigalpa. They moved to Kingston, Jamaica, and lived there for two years, where Nina had the distinction of representing Honduras as an Honorary Consul and teaching at the University of the West Indies. Their marriage ended in 1979.

Then Nina moved to Miami to earn a master’s degree in bilingual education from the University of Miami. She taught at Booker T. Washington Junior High School for almost 18 years, during which time she had the honor of hosting Queen Elizabeth II in her classroom. She retired at age 65 to take care of her parents in Honduras.

Nina Guilbert Távora returned to Wisconsin in May 2017, where she lived until her passing into eternal life. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her great-grandchildren, whose antics always made her laugh. She was blessed to reside at St. Monica’s, where she was well-cared for and loved by the staff and community.

In addition to enjoying the many musical performances, picnics, bingo games and other engaging activities put on by St. Monica’s, Nina had fun with her family attending weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, graduations, movie nights, girl crafting time, wine tastings, theater performances, pool parties, cookouts, brunches, dinners and many other family celebrations. Nina also enjoyed the family reunions with her sisters and their families who live in Wisconsin and Illinois. Nina was the heart and absolute joy of family get-togethers.

While Nina lived in numerous locations throughout her life, she made the effort to frequently visit all her children and their families over the years, both when she was on holiday breaks from teaching, as well as in her retirement. She enjoyed visiting her son Richard and his wife Marilyn while they lived in Texas, Florida and California.

Nina had a distinguished career as a diplomat, bilingual educator, college instructor and private tutor. For a few years, Nina was a legal secretary and also had several part-time jobs selling cosmetics. She worked very hard to provide for her family following her first divorce, but she did not complain. Her strong work ethic and dedication to her family helped define her, but there was so much more to her! Nina loved life and she loved to laugh!

Like her father, she loved poetry and often recited poems. She loved coloring and drawing. She stayed mentally active by solving puzzles, singing, and listening to music. She loved reading Ernest Hemingway’s novels and short stories. Nina loved botanical gardens, trees, flowers, plants, geography and astronomy. She often said she should have been a botanist. Her father had an immense influence on her life.

Nina Guilbert Távora was loved dearly. She is survived by her sisters, Rosemarie Guilbert Kramer and Josephine Guilbert Doyle; three children, Henry (Maione) Ebert, Emilie (Steven) Bruss, and Richard (Marilyn) Ebert; four grandchildren, Steven Bruss Jr, Sarah (Arturo) Aguila, Stacie (Andy) Havron, Annie (Richie) Hawkins; seven great-grandchildren, Jack Bruss, Marti Bruss, Juan Aguila, Nina Aguila, Elanor Havron, Hannah Hawkins and Audrey Havron, among many other relatives and close friends in Honduras, Mexico and the United States.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents; grandson, Samuel Bruss; sister, Cholina Guilbert Alvarez; beloved aunt and godmother, Marietta Guilbert Linton; cousin, Regina Lardizabal Brooks and Regina’s son, Miguel (“Mickey”) Brooks; and other relatives.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Nina Guilbert Távora at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road.

The family would like to thank the loving staff and community at St. Monica’s Senior Living, especially the caregivers which attended to Nina over the years, and the wonderful nursing team from St. Croix Hospice who cared for Nina the past year.

Obituary and photo of Nina Guilbert Távora courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.