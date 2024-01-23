RACINE COUNTY — A taste of Las Vegas soon will come to Racine and all in the name of a good cause.

The Racine Founders Rotary Club is hosting its “Vegas Night” event on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

Visitors will be treated to an evening filled with casino-style entertainment and philanthropy.

“Racine Founder’s Rotary Club is thrilled to be holding ‘Vegas Night’ once again at Fountain Hall,” Rotary Club President Chad Arents said. “This event is one of our largest fundraisers of the year, helping to generate funds needed to support our community-based initiatives, always with a primary focus on programs that benefit children.”

The Rotary Club, renowned for its commitment to “service above self,” ensures that proceeds from the event go directly toward various community projects and scholarships in Racine County.

Past contributions have been made to local organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Racine Public Library, Camp Anokijig and Strive Scholarships.

By attending “Vegas Night,” participants enjoy an evening of entertainment and contribute to the betterment of their community, embodying the true spirit of civic engagement. This blend of enjoyment and altruism makes “Vegas Night” an event that shouldn’t be missed by residents who seek entertainment and a way to positively impact their community.

Events planned include:

Casino games with “funny money” for classic games like blackjack, craps, roulette and a cash buy-in for a Texas Hold’em Tournament.

Special attractions include a “Spin-to-Win” game, sponsored by Dr. Lynott at Forefront Dermatology, a DJ and Elvis impersonator, Mike Bishop.

Silent auction and raffles, with a variety of items available. Attendees can expect exclusive baskets that ensure diverse prizes.

Pitch in to help Rotary

The Rotary Club continues to seek donations for raffle items. Donated items can be dropped off at Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave. For more information about donations, call Daniel at 262-994-5334.

Donations also can be made at www.racinerotary.org.

Tickets for the event are $10 and available at the door or online.