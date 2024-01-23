UPDATE (8:37 a.m.): RUSD updated its Facebook post with the following:

First Student should be communicating with you and all other families impacted by this soon. If you don’t hear from First Student and can’t get your child to school in another manner, please call you school and the absence will be excused. Thank you for your understanding.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Unified School District made an announcement via Facebook on Jan. 23 about the current road conditions and their impact on the school buses’ morning commute.

The announcement read on Facebook:

RUSD Families: Please be aware that buses may be running late this morning due to the weather conditions. We appreciate your patience.

Jonalee Kuhn, Communications Manager for RUSD, told Racine County Eye the following:

“At this time we are experiencing several bussing delays. Our schools are open today. If you are unable to get your child to school due to this situation, please call the school to let them know. The absence will be excused.”

Racine Parents reflect

One parent on the Facebook post commented “my child is stuck on the side of the road on her bus because of the icy the bus can’t move.”

Other parents are stating that their children who were picked up by their bus driver have been returned to their homes.

Children are still waiting at their bus stops after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the intersection of N. Francher Road and Northwestern Avenue. The icy road conditions have made bus and other travel nearly impossible in some areas. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Another parent wrote on Facebook, “Ours never showed up, others were dropping kids back off at their stops.”

The complaints continue, another stating, “Bus driver brought my kids back home and is not bringing them to school. Are absences being excused today?”

The post and additional comments can be viewed on RUSD’s Facebook post.

Other delays

Gifford School phone lines are currently down according to a Facebook post from the school.

Gateway Technical College has announced a two-hour delay on their campuses due to the icy road conditions.

Check back for updates on other schools and businesses with weather delays.

Staying safe during inclement weather

Racine County Emergency Management offers several tips and fresh information on winter weather safety. Read their coverage here.