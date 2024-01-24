January is cervical cancer awareness month. Cervical cancer is a common cancer that can be effectively treated when caught early. Some myths and misconceptions about cervical cancer can lead to misunderstandings and misinformation.

While screening and prevention have greatly reduced the impact of this form of cancer, according to the CDC, each year about 11,500 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 4,000 women die from the disease.

Here are three cervical cancer myths and the correct information to help you prevent the disease.

Separating myth from fact

Myth #1: You cannot prevent cervical cancer.

The Truth: You can prevent cervical cancer. The best way to do this is by getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) and getting screened. HPV is the number one cause of cervical cancer. The American Cancer Society says the vaccine prevents about 90% of cervical cancers caused by HPV. A Pap Smear (Pap) is also important. A Pap test can detect abnormal cells on the cervix before they turn into cancer and is done during a routine visit and examination with your provider. Cervical cancer is one of the most treatable types of cancer when caught early. It is recommended for ALL women to start pap smear screening at age 21.

Myth #2: Cervical cancer only affects older women.

The Truth: Cervical cancer can affect any woman of any age. Doctors recommend the HPV vaccine to preteens 11-12 years old. However, girls can start receiving the vaccine at age nine, up through age 26. Women aged 27-45 who have not received the HPV vaccine previously– may now do so–but should speak with their doctor to determine if it is right for them.

Myth #3: If I don’t have symptoms, that means I don’t have cancer.

The Truth: The American Cancer Society says there are usually no symptoms for cervical cancer. This is why doctors suggest regular screenings and timely vaccinations, to ensure every woman is protected or can be treated early after a diagnosis. There is also no proven link that cervical cancer is hereditary. So whether or not a family member has been diagnosed, it does not increase or lower your chances of a cervical cancer diagnosis, which is why scheduling routine screenings is so important.