Obituary for Dorothy L. Fechner

October 1, 1917 – January 20, 2024

Mrs. Dorothy L. Fechner, 106, passed away peacefully at her residence at Home Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Dorothy L. Fechner

She was born in Bovina, Colo., on Oct. 1, 1917, the daughter of Rev. William Herman Otto and Louise Bianca Julia (née Haussermann) Lippmann. She graduated from Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Class of 1935.

After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator with Illinois Bell until 1942.

Dorothy married Rev. Raymond Walter Fechner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chicago on Nov. 21, 1940. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2010.

For many years she worked for the Des Moines Public Schools as a substitute in the lunch rooms at many schools. Later she became employed full-time at the North High School lunchroom from 1972 until her retirement in 1980.

Dorothy was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She enjoyed crafts such as plastic canvas, quilting, and embroidery. She also enjoyed reading Christian books and traveling with her husband and family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Karen (Robert) Armbrecht, Rev. David (Carole) Fechner, Deborah Drain, Andrea (Fred) Larson, Michele (Rick) Meewes; grandchildren, Timothy (Robin) Armbrecht, Matthew (Gloria) Armbrecht, Nathan (Maria) Armbrecht, Benjamin (Wendy) Fechner, Jane (Brian) Clarke, Joshua (Jamie) Fechner, Christa (Marty) Leary, Kevin (Sarah) Drain, Kristofer (Korie) Drain, Daniel (Marie)) Swanson, Michael (Lyndsey) Meewes, and Nicole (Jake) Meewes.

Also surviving her are 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Garvin) Shields; and her sister-in-law, Carol Fechner; as well as many nieces, nephews and the dear residents and staff at Home Harbor.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy L. Fechner was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Armbrecht; sisters, Ruth (Erwin) Kohler, Louise (Howard) Schewe; as well as her husband’s brothers and sisters-in-law.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave. Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dan Feldscher officiating. A private burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conroy, Ia., on Friday.

Memorials have been suggested to Badger Hospice (125 North Executive Drive Suite 100 Brookfield, WI 53005) or Concordia Seminary in St. Louis (801 Seminary Place St. Louis, MO 63105-3196).

A very special thank you to Badger Hospice as well as the entire staff at Home Harbor for the loving care and attention she received while residing there for the past 17 years.

Obituary and photo of Dorothy L. Fechner courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.