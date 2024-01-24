MADISON — WISDOM and its partners are hosting a community forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 at First Unitarian Society of Madison to spread awareness about the “detrimental effects of lockdowns,” according to a Jan. 16 press release.
The other two groups participating in the forum are Madison Organizing in Strength, Equity and Solidarity (MOSES) and Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).
This forum, officially titled the End the Lockdowns and Justice Reinvestment Community Forum, comes after a previous event in Milwaukee led by WISDOM on Dec. 20.
Together, these organizations invite members of the public to join and “to meet Madison elected officials, learn about WISDOM’s End The Lockdowns Campaign and provide input on transformational justice priorities in Wisconsin.”
The purpose of WISDOM’s End The Lockdowns campaign
In addition to raising awareness about the dangers of lockdowns in prisons, the campaign wants to urge Gov. Tony Evers to take action.
The press release reads, “It aims to close prisons, reduce the prison population and reinvest spending into community resources that decrease crime and strengthen communities.”
At the time of writing, the organization is awaiting response from Madison legislators who have been asked to attend.
There will also be a presentation by leaders of WISDOM in which attendees will be invited to give testimonies.
How to attend
Register for the event here. The event will also be available via livestream on WISDOM, MOSES and EXPO’s Facebook pages.
For further information, email WISDOM Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com.
Events
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens; and on Instagram to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.