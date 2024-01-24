MADISON — WISDOM and its partners are hosting a community forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 at First Unitarian Society of Madison to spread awareness about the “detrimental effects of lockdowns,” according to a Jan. 16 press release.

Credit: WISDOM Wisconsin Facebook page

The other two groups participating in the forum are Madison Organizing in Strength, Equity and Solidarity (MOSES) and Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).

This forum, officially titled the End the Lockdowns and Justice Reinvestment Community Forum, comes after a previous event in Milwaukee led by WISDOM on Dec. 20.

Together, these organizations invite members of the public to join and “to meet Madison elected officials, learn about WISDOM’s End The Lockdowns Campaign and provide input on transformational justice priorities in Wisconsin.”

The purpose of WISDOM’s End The Lockdowns campaign

Protestors gather to advocate for the cessation of long prison lockdowns. – Credit: MOSES Madison Facebook page

In addition to raising awareness about the dangers of lockdowns in prisons, the campaign wants to urge Gov. Tony Evers to take action.

The press release reads, “It aims to close prisons, reduce the prison population and reinvest spending into community resources that decrease crime and strengthen communities.”

At the time of writing, the organization is awaiting response from Madison legislators who have been asked to attend.

There will also be a presentation by leaders of WISDOM in which attendees will be invited to give testimonies.

There have been a number of prison deaths in Wisconsin. Protestors want to see that stop. – Credit: MOSES Madison Facebook page A protestor holds a sign that reads, “Stop the torture,” in reference to the long-term prison lockdowns happening within the Wisconsin prison system. – Credit: MOSES Madison Facebook page

How to attend

Register for the event here. The event will also be available via livestream on WISDOM, MOSES and EXPO’s Facebook pages.

For further information, email WISDOM Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com.