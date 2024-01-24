Obituary for Kristin Areial Howell
January 2, 1992 – December 22, 2023
Kristin Areial Howell, died unexpectedly at the young age of 31, Dec. 22, 2023. She was born in Racine, on Jan. 2, 1992, the daughter of James and Deborah (née Grey) Howell.
Kristin loved more than anything her daughter and family. She loved to help people and was taken advantage of plenty of times, but she carried on being good to everyone. She loved to cook, especially her mom’s recipes.
She leaves to cherish her life and memories her only child, Adalaya N. Howell; father, James A. Howell; three sisters, Ashley N. Howell, Jayme A. (Willie) Brewer, and Carissa B. Howell. She also leaves to cherish her fiancé, Rory Griffiths; and her special uncle, Dwight M. Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Howell.
Services
No services are planned at this time.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
