RACINE COUNTY — A four-time convicted drunk driver from Menomonee Falls now faces a fifth felony operating while intoxicated and other charges after his arrest on New Year’s Eve in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Clifford Johnson, 56, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. Johnson is charged with felony OWI and felony attempting to flee/elude an officer, along with misdemeanor counts of failing to install an ignition interlocking device and operating after revocation.

The felony OWI charge carries a maximum possible prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine, while the fleeing charge carries a potential prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: Felony OWI, attempting to flee

An officer monitoring traffic on the shoulder of Highway 20 near Carrington Boulevard observed the defendant’s vehicle pass his location and then slow down. The officer then followed Johnson and observed his vehicle deviate twice from its lane of traffic.

When the defendant approached East Frontage Road and Highway 20, it remained in the left lane and turned east, but did not use the designated turn lane, so the officer attempted a traffic stop.

Johnson began to pull his vehicle over but then proceeded to speed up and continued southbound. The chase reached speeds of 70 mph and lasted 1.1 miles before the defendant pulled over.

Police spoke to Johnson, who stated he didn’t stop because he was scared. While the officer spoke with him, he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants and also observed the defendant’s speech was “thick and slow and his eyes were bloodshot and glossy.”

The officer asked Johnson how much he had to drink, and he “informed me that he had a lot,” the complaint states. He stated he had been drinking beer since 2 p.m.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Clifford registered a 0.137 blood alcohol content on a preliminary breath test. Police also transported the defendant to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Johnson has previous OWI convictions in 1992, 1994, 1996 and 2014, all in Milwaukee County.

Johnson is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 25, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.