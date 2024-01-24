Obituary for Ralph Cifuno

October 1, 1917 – January 19, 2024

Ralph Cifuno, 65, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Cancello Arnone, Italy, the son of the late Vincenzo and Ada (née Cristiano) Cifuno.

Ralph Cifuno

Ralph immigrated to the United States in 1972 to Chicago. In the early ’80s he made a trip to Racine and was introduced to the love of his life, Carmela DeRango. They were married June 18, 1983. Ralph joined the family business, DeRango’s Pizza Palace.

Ralph was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. He was an avid Chicago Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed trips to Vegas, gambling, playing cards and Monday Night Socials with the boys.

Ralph will be remembered as a good cook, his specialties being Bolognese and Spaghetti Carbonara. Above all he treasured time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Carmela; daughters, Ada Cifuno of Minneapolis, Minn., Amanda (Joseph) Livingston of Kenosha; grandchildren, Malayna and Lorenzo; mother-in-law, Mirella DeRango; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Benedetto (Silvana) DeRango, Robert DeRango; nieces and nephew, Mirella (Kyle) Sabol, Domenico (AnnaLisa) DeRango, Melissa (Chris) Weber; great-nieces and great-nephews, Emma, Mila, Benedetto, Antonio, and Nico; other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Domenico DeRango.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., with Rev. Michael Peterson and Rev. James Presta officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the church.

Obituary and photo of Ralph Cifuno courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.