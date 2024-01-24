Salute Italian Restaurant, an integral part of the Downtown community, is interviewing applicants for part-time cook and bartender positions.
Cook
A position is currently open for an experienced cook. Work with our well-established Italian menu in a modern kitchen with our classic great staff and family members to provide excellent service.
This is a part-time position with early evening shifts from Wednesday through Saturday; weekend availability is a must.
Bartender
A position is currently open for an experienced, personable bartender with a strong working knowledge of basic drink recipes mostly for dinner crowd customers. Must be able to build a good following and increase drink sales and bar revenue.
This is a part-time position with early evening shifts from Wednesday through Saturday; weekend availability is a must.
Duties include:
- Prep, cooking and end-of-shift cleaning
- Experience required
- Will train on our Italian food menu
- Must be personable and a team player
- Provide references
Duties include:
- Standard prep set-up for bar
- Serve bar patrons and wait staff’s customer orders
- Clean and stock bar at end of shift
- Provide references
Interview at Salute
On-site interviews will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Salute, 314 Main St. in Downtown Racine.
For more information, to send your resume or to schedule an interview, please email saluteracine@yahoo.com or jmcapriotti@yahoo.com, or call Jemma at 262 496-2276 or John at 414 331-4757.
