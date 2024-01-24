Obituary for Shirley M. Kopecky
February 1, 1950 – January 17, 2024
Shirley M. Kopecky, 73, of Racine, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.
Shirley was born in Racine on Feb. 1, 1950, a daughter of the late William T. and Ruth J. (née Sears) Andreason.
On April 1, 1967, in Racine, she was united in marriage to Joseph Kopecky Jr.
She was employed with Master Appliance for many years.
Above all, her family was the most important thing in her life. She was known by all as a kind and loving person. Shirley was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and she loved taking walks with her dog, Buddy.
Survivors include her sons, Joseph (Carrie) Kopecky III and William (Sophie) Kopecky; grandchildren, Diana (fiancé Aaron Fundich) Kopecky, Rachel (Phil) Lux, and Vaughn Kopecky; two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Donovan; and her sister, Diane (Brad) Esson.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul J. Kopecky.
Services
There will be a celebration of life at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Friends are invited to meet with Shirley’s family from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Obituary and photo of Shirley M. Kopecky courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
