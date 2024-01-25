Obituary for Barbara Ann Weidner
December 1, 1953 – December 25, 2023
Barbara Ann Weidner, 70, passed away at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.
She was born in Kenosha on Dec. 1, 1953, the daughter of the late Richard W. and Patricia (née Ryan) Smart, Sr. Barbara married Lawrence A. Weidner in Kenosha on April 1, 1998.
Barbara worked as a warehouse lead for Jockey International for many years and retired from Home Depot. She was an avid reader and enjoyed perusing Facebook and playing games on her computer.
In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by her daughters and sons, Tara (Duane) Murawski, Robin (Richard) Myer, Trisha Williams, Erich (Kendra) Weidner and Michael Williams. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane Heckel; as well as many dear brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Smart, Jr.; and her sister, Mary Smart.
Services
Per Barbara’s wishes, a private service will take place.
Obituary and photo of Barbara Ann Weidner courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.