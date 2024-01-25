Obituary for Barbara Ann Weidner

December 1, 1953 – December 25, 2023

Barbara Ann Weidner, 70, passed away at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.

Barbara Ann Weidner

She was born in Kenosha on Dec. 1, 1953, the daughter of the late Richard W. and Patricia (née Ryan) Smart, Sr. Barbara married Lawrence A. Weidner in Kenosha on April 1, 1998.

Barbara worked as a warehouse lead for Jockey International for many years and retired from Home Depot. She was an avid reader and enjoyed perusing Facebook and playing games on her computer.

In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by her daughters and sons, Tara (Duane) Murawski, Robin (Richard) Myer, Trisha Williams, Erich (Kendra) Weidner and Michael Williams. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane Heckel; as well as many dear brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Smart, Jr.; and her sister, Mary Smart.

Services

Per Barbara’s wishes, a private service will take place.

Obituary and photo of Barbara Ann Weidner courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.