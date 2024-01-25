Obituary for Deborah J. Schatzman

October 23, 1950 – January 21, 2024

Deborah J. Schatzman, 73, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 with loved ones by her side.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1950, to Jerome and Twyla (née Barge) Schatzman in Racine. Debbie was employed with Racine Unified School District as a custodian for Horlick High School for 21 years, retiring in 2015.

She was also an extremely talented seamstress, having sewn many prom, bridesmaids, and wedding dresses. Debbie was a member of the Spring Street Church of Christ.

She is survived by children, Bryan (Kate Shockley) Langlois and Ria (Jay) Dilatush; grandchildren, Dylan, Brady, Parker, Dakota, Michael (Emily), Zoe; great-granddaughter, Twyla; siblings, Ruthanne Schatzman, Linda Eggert, Terrell (Anita) Schatzman, David Schatzman, Susan (Ben) Hoecherl, Penelope Schatzman, Diane (Hank) Turkowski, Paul (Sally Born) Schatzman; brother in law, Steve Powell, sister in law, Marie Schatzman; longtime friend, Jerry Jacobsen; beloved niece, Erin Luna-Blanco;

She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Deborah was preceded in death by brother, Wayne Schatzman; sisters, Bonnie Schatzman and Melissa Powell; and brother-in-law, Ron Eggert.

Services

Memorial services for Debbie will be held at noon on Jan. 29 at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Deborah J. Schatzman courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.