Obituary for Edward W. Hood

October 20, 1931 – December 23, 2023

Edward W. Hood, 92, passed away on Dec. 23, 2023, after a brief illness.

Edward W. Hood

A lifelong resident of Racine, Ed graduated from Washington Park High School in 1951 where he played football, basketball and ran track. Ed was a lifelong sports and fitness enthusiast, playing tennis into his 80s.

He married his high school sweetheart, Jacquiline Fechner, in 1953. They were happily married for 55 years until her death in 2008. Ed served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Korea during the Korean conflict.

Upon his return from the service, he attended UW-Madison, where he received a bachelor’s in light construction in 1958. He used his degree working in the local construction industry for his entire career.

After retirement, he was an active volunteer in the Racine community. He dedicated innumerable hours at Toys for Tots, where he acted as the purchasing agent and was known as “Mr. Fix It.”

Ed was a lifelong parishioner at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He volunteered at the church in a variety of capacities, including assisting with maintenance and groundskeeping until his illness in 2023.

Ed was a kind and generous man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Edward W. Hood is survived by his daughters, Katherine “Katie” Hood, Marion (Craig) Rauch, and Helen “Nellie” (Tom) Ludwig; grandchildren, Abigail “Abby” (Patrick Patterson) Hood, Margaret “Meg”(Brendan) Quinn, and Coy Ludwig; great-grandchildren, Henry Patterson, Lorelei Patterson, and Emerson Quinn; brother-in-law, Peter Tiedemann; and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jacquiline (Fechner) Hood; his parents, James Coy and Georgia Hood; two brothers, William C. Hood and James C. Hood; his sister, Marion Langlois; and his twin sister, Helen “Honni” Tiedemann.

Services

The funeral service details are pending. The family anticipates it will be scheduled in early spring.

Memorials in Ed’s honor can be made to St. Luke’s Church, 614 Main St., Racine, WI 53203 or to Toys for Tots, 800 Center St., Racine, WI 53403.

Obituary and photo of Edward W. Hood courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.