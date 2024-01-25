Obituary for Genevieve Ruth LaCanne

September 3, 1929 – January 19, 2024

Genevieve Ruth LaCanne, 94, of Racine, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. She was born in Pana, Ill., on Sept. 3, 1929, the daughter of the late Cletus Paul and Ruth Leona (née Klee) Merriman.

Genevieve Ruth LaCanne

Mrs. LaCanne was a resident of Racine since 1935. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Catherine High School. On Sept. 23, 1950, in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Richard T. LaCanne, who preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1987.

She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, serving on the Human Concerns Committee, assisting in the monthly mailings, serving funeral lunches, and a Lifetime Member of the Christian Mothers. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Marianne LaCanne; daughter-in-law, Anne LaCanne, all of Racine; grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer) LaCanne, of Tucson, Ariz., Geoffrey LaCanne, Shaun LaCanne, all of Racine, Candice LaCanne, Steven (Leesa) LaCanne, of Kenosha.

Also surviving her are 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Merriman, of Santa Clarita, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Janet (Bill) Blum, of Union Grove. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive her.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Mrs. LaCanne was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and Dennis LaCanne; grandson, Robert Hansen; brother, Calvin Merriman; and nephew, Robert (Mona) Merriman.

Services

Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Obituary and photo of Genevieve Ruth LaCanne courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.