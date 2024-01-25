Obituary for James V. Seitz

April 6, 1941 – December 26, 2023

James V. Seitz, 82, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

James V. Seitz

Jim was born in Racine on April 6, 1941, to the late Victor J. and Ethel M. (née Williams) Seitz.

He was a 1959 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Carthage College.

Jim was employed by SC Johnson Company for 40 years until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of SC Johnson 40-year club and a lifetime member of the Racine Yacht Club.

Jim’s favorite places to be were on his sailboat, in his garden, and most of all, with his family. He was a very devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. He never missed a chance to attend a game, recital or school concert.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Susan Seitz; children, William (Michelle) Seitz, Pamela (Dennis Casey) Totka, Nancy (Peter) Eitel and Scott (Rebecca) Seitz.

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ashley (Antonio) Barrientez, Elyse (Wayne) Schultz, Eric (Jade) Eitel, Adaline (JungHwan Yang) Totka, Danielle (Tegan) Miles, Kevin (Fiancé Caitlyn Flores) Eitel, Isabelle Totka, Natalie Seitz, Brian Eitel, Emily Eitel, Mya Seitz, Eli Seitz, Madilyn Seitz and Cade Seitz; and his great-grandchildren Sebastian Barrientez, Angel Barrientez, and Michelle Miles.

Jim is further survived by his brothers, Michael Seitz and Daniel (Camille) Seitz; brother-in-law, David Brower; sister-in-law, Kathy Seitz; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Susan; and his brother, Donald.

Services

Funeral services for James will be held privately.

Jim’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Froedtert Oncologists and the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially RN Kyla and CNA Angela.

Obituary and photo of James V. Seitz courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.