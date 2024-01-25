RACINE COUNTY — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award six (6) scholarships of $2,500 each to graduating seniors in public or private high schools located in Racine County east of Interstate 94. Applicants must be continuing their education at accredited post-secondary institutions, including community colleges, technical schools, colleges or universities.

All responses must be made on the official application form, which is available on the Kiwanis Club of West Racine website. Completed application forms, accompanied by a statement by a teacher, principal or counselor must be sent via email to mmonroe890@aol.com. All applications for scholarships must be sent as a complete package and received by Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Scholarship recipients will be determined by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee and notified in late April.

Information on scholarships

The official application form can be found here:

Applications should be sent via email to:

Michael H. Monroe, Chair

Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee

email: mmonroe890@aol.com

About Kiwanis Club of West Racine

Since 1976, the Kiwanis Club of West Racine has been serving Racine County. In line with their tagline, “Kids need Kiwanis,” a large focus of their work is on the youth. Scholarships given through Kiwanis each year help young students continue their education which leads to the betterment of the community at large.

In addition to presenting high school graduates with scholarships for college, Kiwanis Club of West Racine has a hand in events like the Memorial Day observance and parade, bell ringing for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, dazzling the public with their holiday lights display at the Racine Zoo, and much more.

To learn more about what they do, please visit the “What we do” page on the Kiwanis Club of West Racine website.

Visit a meeting

Regular club meetings are held on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine. Guests are always welcome. To attend a meeting, please contact Membership Chair Shirley Meyer at 262-260-8101 or aquashirl14@yahoo.com, or Secretary Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-498-1323 or mslangendorf@wi.rr.com.

Upcoming event

Kiwanis Raffle Night 2024 is just around the corner on March 2. Be sure to watch for more information on that event in the coming days.