Obituary for Lynn Charles Torner

March 29, 1942 – January 16, 2024

Lynn Charles Torner, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Lynn was born in Milwaukee to the late Charles and Agnes Torner (née Nowacki) on March 29, 1942. He was united in marriage to Eugenia Seckler on Aug. 20, 1966, at St. Mary’s in Elm Grove.

Lynn was in the United States Army, serving from 1964 to 1966. He was then employed by the David Insurance Agency, where he worked for 30 years. He retired in 2008.

Lynn enjoyed traveling, fishing, and was an avid walker.He also loved sports and was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lynn will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Eugenia; children, Brad (Michelle) Torner, Brian (Jessica) Torner, and Todd (Amber) Torner; grandchildren, Lucas, Charles, Nolan, Milan, and Ellie; step-grandchildren, Chase, Zoey, and Easton; stepbrother, John Alby; niece, Victoria (Lon) Barsch; nephews: Jeff (Maria) Stafford and Anthony (Tracy) Stafford; great-niece, Katie Rose (Alex) Daley; great-great-niece, Morgan Daley; as well as many other friends and family.

Lynn was preceded in death by his stepfather, Don Alby; and sister-in-law, Arlene Schumann.

Services

A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Wilson Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with committal services and full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Ascension Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care, and to Lynn’s longtime caregiver Angie.

Obituary and photo of Lynn Charles Torner courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.