Obituary for Maureen Elizabeth Miller
April 3, 1947 – January 19, 2024
Maureen Elizabeth Miller, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2024. Maureen was born in Chicago, Ill., on April 3, 1947, to Helen Breslin and John “Jack” Clancy. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1965, and UW-Madison, Class of 1970.
Maureen’s greatest joy was the time spent with her children Rebecca (Donald), Jeffrey, Amy (Phil), Keith (Carlene) and her grandchildren Nolan, Megan and Natalie.
Maureen’s other joy was being involved in multiple volunteer groups, including Versiti, where she and Allen were Donate Life Ambassadors; the Spirit of Racine Singing Club; junior Women’s Club and the General Federation of Women’s Club, where she was involved with the Racine branch and most recently the Kenosha branch.
She served as Board Director of the GFWC from 1996 – 1998. In addition to these clubs, Maureen spent countless hours volunteering for her children’s schools and clubs.
Maureen is survived by her loving husband of almost 53 years, Allen; children, Keith (Carlene) Miller, Amy (Phil) Scheviak, and Rebecca (Don) Harley; and grandchildren, Natalie, Nolan, and Megan .
She was preceded in death by her beloved son Jeffrey in October of 2015.
Services
There will be a visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Jan. 29. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Versiti in Maureen’s memory.
Obituary and photo of Maureen Elizabeth Miller courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.
