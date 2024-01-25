RACINE — Four Racine men were taken into custody following a drug raid on two apartments on Tuesday that uncovered over 1,000 grams of illegal drugs, guns and cash related to the operation. Nicholas Tyler, Daniel Lambert, Logan Tyler Jr. and Floyd Cooper III, were charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with felony drug charges.

Agents from the Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit, U.S. Marshals and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Their search led to the discovery of hundreds of grams of various drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, which tested positive for fentanyl. Other drugs were also seized during the raid that were not found to be laced with the deadly opioid, bringing the total amount of illegal drugs to 1,051.5 grams. What is fentanyl? Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is “50 times more potent than heroin,” according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Overdosing on fentanyl may cause respiratory failure, coma and death.

The search warrant was executed at two separate apartments in Lagoon Loft Apartments, 815 8th St., following an ongoing drug investigation of Racine man Nicholas Tyler, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Fentanyl-laced drugs, loaded gun in first apartment

The full list of evidence located in the first apartment is as follows:

145.7 grams powder cocaine – tested positive for fentanyl

57.5 grams crack cocaine – tested positive for fentanyl

25.2 grams heroin – tested positive for fentanyl

46.7 grams (105 pills) MDMA – tested positive for fentanyl

9.6 grams (80 pills) Percocet – tested positive for fentanyl

37.9 grams marijuana (THC)

$935 in U.S. currency

One MOB AB-10 9MM handgun with a loaded 50-round magazine

One additional loaded 50-round drum magazine

Evidence recovered from the first apartment in the raid. – Credit: RCSO

Nicholas R. Tyler – Credit: RCSO Daniel E. Lambert – Credit: RCSO Based on the evidence recovered from this apartment, two men were taken into custody. Nicholas R. Tyler, 37, is being held on a $25,035 bail for five counts of delivery of fentanyl, five counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC and felony bail jumping, according to the press release. Daniel E. Lambert, 41, was taken into federal custody for drug-related charges.

Over 700 grams of THC in second apartment

The full list of evidence located in the second apartment is as follows:

728.9 grams THC

One Taurus 9MM handgun

$5,340 in U.S. currency

Evidence recovered from the second apartment in the raid. – Credit: RCSO

Logan C. Tyler Jr. – Credit: RCSO Floyd A. Cooper III – Credit: RCSO Two men were taken into custody based on the evidence recovered from the second apartment. Logan C. Tyler Jr., 40, is being held on a $35,725 bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping and holding several active warrants through Racine County, according to the press release. Floyd A. Cooper III, 26, is being held on a $10,000 bail for possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. In the press release, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling is quoted applauding the collaboration between the Metro Drug Unit and federal law enforcement.

“There is no doubt that seizing this poison saved lives,” Schmaling said.

He then described the next phase of this case, in which he plans to “ensure these criminals get the prison sentence they richly deserve.”