RACINE — Racine Unified School District is working with First Student, the school bus transportation company, to ensure the breakdown in communication that occurred Tuesday — leading to a chaotic morning pickup for Racine students — does not happen again.

Reportedly, once the buses started their routes, the weather deteriorated and roads were slick in some places. Some buses turned around and returned students to their bus stops – with no notice to their families. Some students waited at bus stops for buses that never came and several buses slid off the road due to weather conditions and replacement buses had to be dispatched.

First Student communication system troubles

First Student has a push notification system through the FirstView mobile app that should have notified parents of the situation. – Credit: Screenshot, TMJ4 News

First Student has a push notification system that should have notified parents of the situation. The push notification system is usually used to let families know if a bus is running late or other issues that could impact the pickup/drop off time.

The district could not have made the notification without first hearing from First Student which bus routes had been impacted.

One mom reported on social media she checked her ring doorbell from work and saw her young child on the porch crying.

Stacy Tapp, Chief of Communications and Community Engagement for RUSD, said an after-action review was held on Wednesday between the district and First Student to ensure issues were addressed and what happened on Tuesday never happened again.

“We have heard from many, many families. We’ve listened, and we know that what happened should not have happened, and that it impacted families significantly,” she said. “I just want parents to know we’re taking it very, very seriously.”

Tapp said the primary complaint from families was the lack of communication and it was unacceptable.

First Student did not respond to a request for comment.

Information trickles in

Tapp said the district was first made aware of the bus issues at about 7 a.m. when principals began calling the district office because they were hearing from parents that some students were returned home.

Tapp said the district does not know how many buses turned around, but that information has been requested from First Student.

She said the district is going to have to look at every route to know the number of students who were impacted as some students made it to school, some students were never picked up while others were picked up and then returned to their bus stop. Some students were picked up, some were not, and others were picked up only to be returned home, all without notice. – Credit: Screenshot, TMJ4 News

Tapp said one parent reported to her that one of her kids made it to school early and one was never picked up.

“Every route could have been different,” Tapp said.

Canceling school

There were some people online who asked, “Why didn’t RUSD just cancel school?”

Tapp explained the decision to cancel school would have to be made before 5 a.m. when some bus drivers are prepared to start their routes.

“At 5 a.m. there was no consensus that there was a significant issue or need to close schools,” she said. “We were not hearing any concerns about icy roads or it being too slick.”

Tapp said it appeared that conditions deteriorated in some areas more than others. Her drive to work was fine, she noted, it really just depended on location.