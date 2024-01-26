MADISON — Governor Tony Evers has followed through on a promise he made in his 2024 State of the State address: to remove barriers for over-the-counter (OTC) contraception and emergency contraception for members of the BadgerCare Plus program, according to a Jan. 25 press release.

BadgerCare Plus members can now get OTC emergency contraception from any Wisconsin Medicaid-enrolled pharmacy under their state coverage without a prescription from their doctor and with no out-of-pocket cost to them, the press release states.

Before this standing order, BadgerCare Plus members only covered OTC emergency contraception with a prescription.

How BadgerCare Plus members can access OTC contraception

DHS Medicaid Director Bill Hanna believes the process is simple.

“(Members will) be able to go to any Medicaid-enrolled pharmacy, checkout with their ForwardHealth card, ask their pharmacist any questions, and walk away with the medication they need with no out-of-pocket costs,” Hanna said.

From the pharmacists’ side, they must submit claims to Wisconsin Medicaid for covered OTC contraceptives, the press release states, and then the DHS will implement the order statewide.

Other BadgerCare Plus changes

The press release also reads:

“In addition to emergency contraception, last summer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first daily, oral contraceptive pill for use without a prescription, which is expected to be available online and in stores later this year. Once this contraception is available on shelves, BadgerCare Plus members will then be able to go to any Medicaid-enrolled pharmacy carrying it, and the pharmacist will use DHS’s standing order to serve as the prescription, allowing the patient to receive the medication with no out-of-pocket costs.”

DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson claimed that increasing access to emergency contraception will help more Wisconsinites make their own decisions about how they want to live their lives.

“This is another step in our effort to increase access to reproductive health, including contraceptive care,” Johnson said.

Evers’ State of the State address

In addition to announcing that he would expand access to OTC emergency contraception, Gov. Evers urged the Wisconsin State Legislature to change the length of postpartum Medicaid coverage to 365 days from 60 days, according to a Jan. 23 press release.

It reads, “A 2020 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that, with some limited exceptions, approximately 30 percent of maternal deaths occur between 43 and 365 days after giving birth. A study conducted by DHS showed two-thirds of all pregnancy-related deaths in Wisconsin occur beyond the 60-day coverage window.”

Republicans in Wisconsin do not plan on expanding this coverage, as they have made clear by rejecting Evers’ proposals for expansion three times, according to the press release.

At the State of the State address, Evers asked the legislature to approve Senate Bill 110, first introduced in March 2023.

“Tonight, I’m urging Republicans and Democrats to work together to get this bill across the finish line this session and to send it to my desk,” Evers said. “We have to get this done.”

Evers continues to fight for reproductive rights

The press release continues:

“Last month, after abortion care recently resumed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Republicans announced plans to launch a new effort to seek a 14-week abortion ban in 2024. Gov. Evers, who has spent five years fighting every Republican effort to limit access to reproductive healthcare, slammed the move in a video message to Wisconsinites.”

In the State of the State address, Evers further solidified his advocacy for reproductive rights and laid bare what Republicans in Wisconsin had planned for the future.

“Today, thanks to the lawsuit Democrats filed days after the Supreme Court’s decision, Wisconsinites now have the same reproductive freedom in Wisconsin that they did on June 23, 2022, before Roe was overturned,” Evers said. “But make no mistake: the freedoms Wisconsinites just got back are already under attack. Republicans are advancing a bill that would ask Wisconsinites to strip themselves of some of the basic reproductive freedoms that were just recently restored to them. It provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.”

He concluded with a message to the women of Wisconsin: “I will veto any bill that takes away your reproductive freedom or makes reproductive healthcare any less accessible in Wisconsin than it is today. Period.”