CALEDONIA — The zip code 53126 is now recognized as a Village of Caledonia zip code.

It will join 53108, 53402, 53404, 53405, and 53406 as zip codes where residents may use Caledonia in their address. The zip code 53126 was inadvertently left off the list by the post office when the change was made last fall.

The zip code 53126 is also associated with Franksville so residents and businesses can use either Franksville or Caledonia.

The Village of Caledonia postal code map. – Credit: Racine County Eye/Zip Data Maps

The Village of Caledonia’s official zip code is 53108. The village worked with the U.S. Postal Service so the additional zip codes could be recognized and associated with the village, which would allow residents and businesses to use either Caledonia or Racine in their address.

Many of the postal codes for surrounding municipalities are associated with more than one village or town in addition to Racine: 53402 is also associated with Wind Point and Caledonia; 53404 and 53406 are also associated with Mount Pleasant and Caledonia; 53405 is associated with Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia.

Kathy Kasper, village administrator, said the effort to get additional zip codes associated with Caledonia goes back to 2016. At that time, the village was hoping to get the zip codes exclusively for Caledonia, but that did not work out.

Instead, the U.S. Postal Service has an “also recognized as” system that allowed the zip codes to be associated with the primary city or a secondary municipality.

Kasper explained the zip code change was important because it allows residents and businesses of Caledonia to have their own identity.

“We are a separate community and municipality and it’s nice to recognize we’re not just another part of Racine, but our own community,” Kasper said. “We are Caledonia and we have specific and unique characteristics to our village.”

Chief Christopher Botsch, of the CPD, took on the task of working with the U.S. Postal Service to get the zip code modifications after years of roadblocks.

He was aware of the village’s zip code efforts, and that it was part of a larger project by the village to project its own identity separate from Racine’s, but he had his own reason for seeing the project through.

The village is in the process of building a new public safety building, and he was not too keen on the idea of the Caledonia Police Department building having a Racine address.

“So I asked if I could try my hand at it and see what luck I might have,” he said of the effort to modify the zip codes.

It will surprise practically no one to hear a federal agency like the U.S. Postal Service has quite the bureaucracy to maneuver through to make modifications to the cities associated with zip codes.

Botsch said it was a long and involved project that included a lot of paperwork. In fact, the CPD started working on the project in August 2022 and they just finished up in September.

However, they were able to connect with individuals at the USPS who helped them get through the arduous process. Botsch said he was thankful for those who helped along the way and for the fact they were able to see the project through.

“I think it’s important for our residents and businesses to use Caledonia in their address,” he said. “It’s a testament the village has to establishing our own identity and having a community we are proud of and can identify with.”