Obituary for Carl Donald Knight

October 9, 1930 – January 3, 2024

Mr. Carl Donald Knight, “Don,” 93, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2024, at Accent Care Hospice. Don was born in Denver, Colo., on Oct. 9, 1930, the son of the late Frank and Lola (née Waugh) Knight.

Carl Donald Knight

On June 16, 1956, Don was united in marriage to Mary Ann Mortensen at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rockford, Ill. He graduated from Janesville High School “Class of 1949” and Bradley University with a bachelor’s in business administration.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and was a volunteer at the YMCA as Commissioner of Little League Football. He also coached baseball, basketball and football. He was a big brother to Mykel Todd through the Big Brothers of America. He was an avid racquetball player and enjoyed waterskiing as well.

Don is survived by his four children, Michael (Kiyo) Knight and their daughter, Kai, Steven (Lisa) Knight and their daughter, Savannah (Ryan) Niesen and their children Avery and Sophie, Jane (Michael) Martin and their three children, Evan of California, Miranda, and Mitchell, Mary Kathleen “Katie” Knight and Greg Allan, her children, Courtney (Matt) Parrish and their children, Graham, Everett and Reid, Cody Newburgh and Caitlin Riccio, Tanner Knight and Oakley Coca.

He is survived by a very special “little brother” Mykel Todd, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann; two brothers, Gerald Lee Knight and Robin, an infant.

Services

Private services were held. Don would request that you pass on an act of kindness.

