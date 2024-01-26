Obituary for Daniel W. Kaminski

August 8, 1931 – December 26, 2023

Daniel W. Kaminski, 92, passed away on Dec. 26, 2023, at his home in Waterford. Dan grew up on South 21st Street and Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee with his parents, Walter and Eleanor Kaminski and sister Rosemary.

Daniel W. Kaminski

He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1949 and later earned an associate’s degree in drafting from Milwaukee Tech.

On Feb. 23, 1952, Dan married his longtime childhood sweetheart, Bernadine Stempke, and together they purchased vacant land along the banks of the Fox River in Waterford where Dan designed and hand-built their lifetime home, fashioned after his favorite architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. The home became a true reflection of Dan’s talents as an artist, carpenter and craftsman. There they raised their three children, Deborah, Brian and Darlene.

Even as a young child, Dan was a hard worker, delivering the Milwaukee Journal on his bicycle route as a paperboy after school each day. Young Dan also collected the eggs on his grandfather’s farm, secretly hoping that the big rooster who chased him would one day become the Sunday dinner.

After high school, Dan went on to work in drafting and eventually became a purchasing agent for companies such as Dynex, Harris Metals and Twin Disc. In 1976, he and Bernie opened a Baskin-Robbins at Northridge Plaza in Milwaukee. They also sold their ice cream treats at Summerfest, State Fair, local county fairs and Alpine Valley Music Theater. Dan loved that business, teaching dozens of young teenage employees how to properly mop a floor and count back change without using a calculator.

Dan also loved to fish, whether along the waterways of the Fox River and Tichigan Lake, or from under the bridge at Fort Myers Beach where he frequently vacationed with his family. He had a particular love for fly fishing, and was quite skilled at the meticulous art of tying his own flies. His other interests included woodworking and building things. There wasn’t much that he couldn’t design, fix or build.

Dan is survived by his two loving daughters, Deborah Bolles and Darlene Kaminski; sister, Rosemary Dixon; daughter-in-law, Vicki Kaminski; and grandchildren, Bryan, Matt (Bree) and Alex Kaminski; Jason (Kathleen) Bolles; and Amy Bolles (Jason) Theiler; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Chase Theiler; and Lily and Ryan Bolles; as well as nieces, Susan Wichman and Valerie Dixon; and nephew, David Wichman.

Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Bernadine Kaminski, whom he lovingly and devotedly cared for in their home during the several years prior to her passing.

He was also preceded by his son, Brian Kaminski; parents, Walter and Eleanor Kaminski; in-laws, Clara and Stephen Stempniewski (Stempke); brother-in-laws, Leo Wichman and Ronald Dixon; sister-in-law, Virginia Wichman; and nephew, Paul Dixon.

Dan will be greatly missed by all the friends, family, and neighbors who knew and loved him. He was always a great guy to have a conversation with and was always there to lend a helping hand.

Services

The family is planning a memorial service for Dan and Bernie (who passed during Covid) at some point this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in his honor, or enjoy a big scoop of chocolate chip ice cream in his name.

Obituary and photo of Daniel W. Kaminski courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.