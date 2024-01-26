Obituary for Esther Demos Collins Merritt

May 17, 1959 – January 25, 2024

Esther Demos Collins Merritt, 84, of Racine, formerly of Waukegan, Ill., died in her home on Jan. 25, 2024, surrounded by her loving children, Elaina (James) Geraghty, James Collins, and Matthew (Jamie) Collins.

Upon graduating from Northwestern University with her bachelor’s in education, Esther began her career as a first grade teacher at Clearview Elementary School in Waukegan.

Upon her marriage and the birth of her children, Esther seamlessly assumed the role of consummate hostess, fulfilling her love of cooking and entertaining. Her family and friends cherished her vibrant parties and delicious meals, often hosted in her beautiful home, decorated with treasured items from her extensive travels near and far.

Upon her return to Racine following Peter’s death, Esther renewed her career in the classroom as a substitute teacher for the Racine Unified School District. There, she magnified her influence on the younger generation, already keenly felt by her own children; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. She and Charles spent their retirement enjoying their favorite things: traveling, entertaining and their grandchildren.

In addition to her children, Esther is survived by her treasured grandchildren, Faith, Grace, and Daniel Geraghty; Nikolaos Collins; Halina and Dimitri Collins, and Savannah and Dylan Hayek.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Peter Collins (1961-1979) and Charles Merritt (2000-2017); son, George Collins; parents, Helen and George Demos; and her brothers, Steven and Nicholas Demos.

Services

Esther was a member of Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine, where visitation will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 29, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., and entombment immediately following at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Esther’s children would like to thank Mary Johnson for 20 years of loving support and friendship to our family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53406.

Obituary and photo of Esther Demos Collins Merritt courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.