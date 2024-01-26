RACINE — What appeared to be a simple traffic stop Jan. 8 in the City of Racine uncovered several outstanding warrants and a lengthy list of criminal charges filed against a 33-year-old city man.

Richard Dukes faces a total of 13 charges, including nine felonies, that cover three different cases, including the most recent one.

Dukes pleaded not guilty on Jan. 18 to felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

The two felonies carry a total possible prison term of 13 years, six months and a $35,000 fine.

2 additional complaints include 9 charges

Two additional criminal complaints detail nine additional criminal charges.

In one, Dukes is charged with four counts of felony manufacturing/delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine, two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering more than 1 gram but less than 5 grams of cocaine and one felony count of delivery of a schedule I or II narcotic, all as a repeat-offender.

Those seven charges carry a maximum possible prison term of 80 years and a $200,000 fine.

In a third case, Dukes is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, also as a repeat-offender.

Dukes remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a total bond of $22,250. He is set to return to Racine County Circuit Court on March 4, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.

The most recent criminal complaint: attempting to flee/elude an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

An officer on routine patrol on Jan. 8 observed the defendant’s silver SUV without a readable license plate as it traveled eastbound on Layard Avenue. When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle initially slowed down, then made a quick left turn, up the curb and through a field to go westbound on Layard.

The officer followed the vehicle for a few blocks as it drove at about 30 mph and disregarded multiple traffic signs. The vehicle eventually turned left on Mount Pleasant Street and entered a parking lot.

At that point, the defendant exited, looked at the officer and ran into a residence. As Dukes ran inside, he allegedly kicked a large rock that held he door open, which allowed the exterior door to close and lock.

A check of the vehicle’s registration came back to the defendant, and dispatch further advised that Dukes was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Police gained entry into the apartment, and as Dukes jumped out a back bedroom window, other officers were there and took him into custody.

A firearm was found in the bedroom, the complaint states. Dukes is a convicted felon and not permitted to be in possession of a firearm.

Drug case details

The seven drug-related charges date back to April 5, 2022, when a confidential informant told an agent he had arranged to purchase crack cocaine from the defendant.

Dukes and the informant met at a gas station on Meachem Road, where the informant purchased 1.1 grams of crack cocaine for $100.

The criminal complaint details five other drug transactions between Dukes and the informant. Those purchases were made on:

April 6, 2022 – 0.9 grams of crack cocaine for $100 in a transaction at the same Meachem Road gas station.

April 19, 2022 – 0.6 grams of crack cocaine for $100 in a transaction at the same Meachem Road gas station.

April 27, 2022 – 0.5 grams of crack cocaine for $100 in a transaction at the same Meachem Road gas station.

June 13, 2022 – 0.6 grams of crack cocaine for $100 in a transaction at a restaurant on Washington Ave., in Racine.

June 24, 2022 – 1.5 grams of crack cocaine for $100 at the same Pleasant Street address in Racine where Dukes resides.

In the third criminal complaint against Dukes, police were dispatched to the Mount Pleasant Street residence July 8, 2023, for a report of an assault.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman, who stated Dukes, her fiancé, had assaulted her. The woman stated her mother had called Dukes to ask if he could bring an air conditioner to her, and he allegedly became upset because the woman always “jumps” for her mother, but not for him.

The officer took “jump” to mean act quickly. The woman stated Dukes became upset because she had been sleeping when her mother called, and she immediately got dressed and ready to go. At that point, Dukes allegedly began to choke her, and eventually hit and grabbed her face and neck.

Previous convictions

Criminal court records show the defendant has previous convictions for three misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older in 2018 in Kenosha County, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018 in Kenosha County and misdemeanor resisting an officer in 2020 in Kenosha County.