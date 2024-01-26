MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a public notice alerting those in the state to practice ice safety on all water bodies.
Due to factors like mixed precipitation and temperature swings, ice is currently considered unsafe to walk or drive on. “No ice is safe ice,” the press release reads.
What to do if you have outdoor plans
The DNR doesn’t monitor ice conditions, so they recommend that people who plan on accessing any ice-covered waterbody to “contact your local fishing clubs, bait shops or outfitters for ice conditions.”
Not every water body is the same, either.
“Check if the lake has inlets, outlets, narrows that have currents or is spring-fed, all of which can thin the ice,” the press release reads.
Pressure ridges and ice heaves are also a danger worth looking out for.
“These can be dangerous due to thin ice and resulting open water,” the press release reads.
The National Snow and Ice Data Center defines pressure ridges as a “process that occurs when wind, ocean currents, and other forces push sea ice around into piles that rise and form small mountains above the level sea ice surface.”
For those who may enjoy traveling for winter recreation throughout the state, the DNR lists Lake Winnebago and the Bay of Green Bay as being prone to experiencing pressure ridges and ice heaves.
Ice safety 101
The press release offers the following bullet points to ensure proper ice safety when exploring the outdoors:
- Carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.
- Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat, to help you stay afloat and to help maintain body heat.
- Wear ice creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.
- Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.
- Carry a few spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.
- If you fall in, remain as calm as possible. While attempting to get out of the water, call for help. Anyone who attempts to rescue you should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.
- Do not travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.
For further information, visit the DNR’s Ice Safety webpage.
Ice safety tools
Ice claws
Ice claws, also known as ice picks or ice spikes, can be seen hanging around ice enthusiast’s necks.
These are reminiscent of a jump rope and can help with self rescue should you fall through the ice.
Make a set of these by following the DNR’s instructions, which we have listed below:
- Get two 4″ pieces of wooden doweling the size of a broom handle or a little larger. Whatever material you select, it should float in case you drop the claws while struggling.
- Drive a stout nail into one end of each dowel. This should be a hardened 16 penny or larger concrete nail.
- Use a file to sharpen the nail heads to a point.
- Drill a hole into the dowels (in the end opposite the nail) and tie a length of strong cord through the hole so a pick is on each end “jump-rope” fashion. You may also drill a hole in the ends alongside the nails so the nail on the other pick can nest in the hole, keeping both points covered. Keep the picks in your pocket for quick emergency access if you or a companion do break through.
Throw bag
This tool is simple to make and is a good idea for ice safety when more than one person is involved.
A throw bag is simply a rope, typically between 25-75 feet in length, and strong enough to pull someone out of an ice crack.
