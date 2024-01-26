MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a public notice alerting those in the state to practice ice safety on all water bodies.

Due to factors like mixed precipitation and temperature swings, ice is currently considered unsafe to walk or drive on. “No ice is safe ice,” the press release reads.

What to do if you have outdoor plans

The DNR doesn’t monitor ice conditions, so they recommend that people who plan on accessing any ice-covered waterbody to “contact your local fishing clubs, bait shops or outfitters for ice conditions.”

Not every water body is the same, either.

“Check if the lake has inlets, outlets, narrows that have currents or is spring-fed, all of which can thin the ice,” the press release reads.

Pressure ridges and ice heaves are also a danger worth looking out for.

“These can be dangerous due to thin ice and resulting open water,” the press release reads.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center defines pressure ridges as a “process that occurs when wind, ocean currents, and other forces push sea ice around into piles that rise and form small mountains above the level sea ice surface.”

For those who may enjoy traveling for winter recreation throughout the state, the DNR lists Lake Winnebago and the Bay of Green Bay as being prone to experiencing pressure ridges and ice heaves.

Ice safety 101

The press release offers the following bullet points to ensure proper ice safety when exploring the outdoors:

Carry a cell phone, and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat, to help you stay afloat and to help maintain body heat.

Wear ice creepers attached to boots to prevent slipping on clear ice.

Carry a spud bar to check the ice while walking to new areas.

Carry a few spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.

If you fall in, remain as calm as possible. While attempting to get out of the water, call for help. Anyone who attempts to rescue you should use a rope or something similar to avoid falling through themselves.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas or at night.

For further information, visit the DNR’s Ice Safety webpage.

Ice safety tools