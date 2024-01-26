Obituary for Jenna Christine Whitman

January 19, 1976 – December 30, 2023

Jenna Christine Whitman, 47, of Racine, passed away at her residence on Dec. 30, 2023, following a long illness. She was born in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 19, 1976, the daughter of Dennis and Charlene (née Jones) Whitman.

She loved experiencing nature, writing, meeting different people and loved everything this earth had to offer.

In her lifetime, Jenna had resided in Orlando, Fla.; Edmonton, Canada; Whitmire, S.C.; Ashville, N.C., and finally, Racine, Wis.

Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Charlene J. and Dale Crumpton, of Whitmire, S.C.; stepfather, Ricky Terrell, in Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Derek and Rose Terrell; nephew, DJ Terrell; and niece, Christine Haggenmaker, all of Guntersville, AL; and twin flame, Aaron Fay, of Racine.

Services

In keeping with Jenna’s wish there will be a private service.

Obituary and photo of Jenna Christine Whitman courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.