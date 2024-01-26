RACINE — When there is an issue in a community, people will say, “Someone should do something about that.”

Deontrae Mayfield saw an issue and decided he would be the someone to do something. That something is Project Restoration.

Pancake Day is a fundraiser for Project Restoration, a diversion program that helps young men who have had a brush with the criminal justice system.

Mayfield is the owner of Main Project & Café and the founder of Project Restoration, a diversion program to help young men who have had a brush with the criminal justice system find a positive path forward.

Project Restoration has been in the planning stage for about a year and recently received its first cohort of young men working to rebuild their lives.

To raise money for the program, Mayfield is hosting a pancake breakfast on Jan. 27 from 7 – 11 a.m. at the Main Project & Café on State Street. The public is invited to have a pancake breakfast for a good cause.

Project Restoration: Meeting specific needs

Project Restoration was designed to meet the individual needs of the clients. Participants might need anything from help getting their GED, a driver’s license or a pair of work boots.

However, there are also aspects open to the group, such as assistance with putting a resume together and therapy twice a month for an hour-long session.

Additionally, Mayfield has teamed up with Racine County’s Elevate Program to form a non-custodial parenting group that meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month. There are speakers on a variety of topics, food, and break-out sessions so mentors can meet in small groups with participants. Mentors can also meet with participants outside of meetings to continue offering support.

The goal is to help participants gain new insights, keep a job and stay out of trouble. Project Restoration is a diversion program where there are consequences for those who do not meet the goals of the program.

“If you do not let us fix your life, then you can go to jail,” Mayfield said of the options given to participants.

The idea

Mayfield first had the idea of creating the program after helping his little brother, who found himself in court following a brush with the law. At a court hearing, Mayfield advocated for his brother to the judge, basically vouching for him and assuring the court his brother had a support system to help him move forward. After leaving the courtroom, Mayfield decided to continue working to help others as he helped his brother.

“I thought if I could do what I did for my little brother, create a support group, I could do this for all kids in a similar situation,” he said. “That’s where this whole idea came from.”

He called Lieutenant Walter Powell, of the Racine Police Department, and Reverand Melvin Hargrove with the idea. Both men now serve on the board of Project Restoration overseeing the program and are also mentors.

They took the idea to Racine County DA Patricia Hanson, who was reportedly an early supporter. Michelle Rainey, of the DA’s Office, works with Project Restoration on the diversion aspect while her daughter, Ally Rainey works for the program assisting clients.

Mayfield praised the work of the Raineys, saying once they were on board, “the rest was a breeze.”

Moving forward

Mayfield said he is working so participants will be the ones who were in the system, but changed the way they were thinking, and ultimately changed their lives.

“My goal is to turn them into me,” he said, a person who was in the system and is now working to help others.

It is the domino effect, he said.

The domino effect can be a negative thing, he explained, pointing to the various negative impacts on the community, such as music glorifying the gang life.

Or, he said, the domino effect can be a positive thing.

His hope for the future is the people who find their path forward into a new life will continue to help others, to touch others in a positive way and keep the positivity going, just like in dominos.

“My goal is to make all of these people who come through my program alumni,” he said. “People who really got it, turned their lives around, and now they’re giving back.”

For more information, visit The Main Project and Café on Facebook.