January 27 – February 3

2024 Tax Forms and Assistance

State and federal tax forms are now available on the second floor of the library. We have Form 1040 (1040SR) and instructions, Wisconsin Form 1 and instructions, Instructions Form 1, and Homestead Credit forms. Schedule SB for Form 1 is also available upon request. For anything else, find IRS forms here or Wisconsin forms here.

While library staff cannot provide tax assistance, United Way of Racine County’s VITA program will be available at the library starting Jan. 23, as well as at sites throughout Racine County, to offer free tax preparation and assistance. Full-service and homestead-only appointments are available at the library on Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To schedule your session, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA, call 262-383-2504, or stop in during VITA hours for an appointment card.

All Ages

Where We Come From: A Winter Reading Challenge

Monday, Jan. 1 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

In this reading challenge sponsored by Lerner, we challenge you to read and log at least 300 minutes. For logging your minutes and completing fun activities, you will earn badges that feature some of the beautiful artwork from the book “Where We Come From,” a poetic picture book for all ages. And don’t forget to earn bingo! The top-performing libraries and schools will earn special prizes sponsored by Lerner, including special shoutouts and even signed copies of the book.

Registration is required.

Pride 365 Reading Challenge

Monday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Pride 365 is about celebrating and recognizing the LGBTQ+ community all year round. Earn badges by reading books and completing activities that honor the unique ways we love each other and express ourselves.

Registration is required.

Ojibwe Storytelling with Wisconsin Historical Society

Tuesday, Jan. 30 | 7 – 8 p.m.| Every Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 30 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

In Ojibwe culture, winter is the season of storytelling. The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating by featuring Ojibwe storytellers in this four-part airing of their video series. Discussion will follow the video if time allows.

No registration is required.

Black History Month Reading Challenge

Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 29 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Celebrate Black History Month! This month, learn more about Black history, celebrate Black authors and illustrators, and explore Black history through the arts. Log your reading and activities throughout the month to earn badges.

Registration is required.

Kids

Minecraft Club — Grades 2-5

Tuesday, Jan. 30 | 6 – 7 p.m. | Every three Tuesdays | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 2-5

Join us for a session of multiplayer Minecraft. We’ll try a little bit of everything, from creative to survival. Today’s session is open to players of both Bedrock and Java editions.

Registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Jan. 31 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Jan. 10 through March 20 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Miss Gail will guide listeners through a warm, interactive storytime that she personalizes to make each child feel like a part of the story. Settle in for fun skits, creative artistry and a magical experience.

No registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 1 – 3 p.m. | Every four Saturdays | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We bring the LEGOs; you bring the imagination. Caretakers are asked to be present with any younger kids. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Smash Bash!!!

Thursday, Feb. 1 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Let’s get ready to Smash! Meet us in the Racine Public Library’s Innovation Lab for the ultimate showdown. We’ll be playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. Feel free to bring your own controller if you have a favorite.

Registration is required.

Beat the Raider

Thursday, Feb. 1 | 6 – 8 p.m. | The Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Do you have what it takes to beat the Raiders? Face off with a member of the Racine Raiders in a round of Madden NFL 24.

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Python Programming

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | First and second Saturday of every month through March | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Join the Racine Public Library tech team as they guide you through the foundational steps of Python Programming. Whether you are hoping to refresh your skills or learn something new, you’ll find the tools you need in our Innovation Lab. Beginners are welcome, and participants do not need to bring anything.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 1 – 3 p.m. | Every four Saturdays | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We bring the LEGOs; you bring the imagination. Caretakers are asked to be present with any younger kids. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Adults

STEAM Workshops: Engineering, Electronics and Coding in Arduino for Educators

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

In this day-long workshop through the Racine Public Library, educators will learn about engineering, electronics and coding using Arduino. Lunch and all necessary supplies will be provided.

Registration is required.

The Affordable Connectivity Program: What is it, and am I eligible?

Monday, Jan. 29 | 10 – 11 a.m. | Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, WI 53403

Learn about the opportunities offered by the Affordable Connectivity Program. This presentation will provide you with details and guide you through the application process if the Affordable Connectivity Program is right for you.

Registration is required.

Anti-Racism Zoom Book Club

Monday, Jan. 29 | 1 – 3 p.m. | Every Monday except holidays | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Classes for English Citizenship Exam with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Jan. 31 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday in 2024 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Get ready to take your English citizenship exam with the help of Voces de la Frontera. Participants must have had a residency card for 5-14 years or have been married to a US citizen for 5-14 years. To register, contact Jeannette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

Tech Intros: iPhone 101

Wednesday, Jan. 31 | 5 – 6 p.m. | Every other Wednesday through Feb. 28 | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

What’s an app? How do I change my notification settings? How do I return to the homescreen? If you have questions about how to use your iPhone, bring them in, and we’ll help you learn your way around your device.

Registration is required.

Seasonal Screams

Wednesday, Jan. 31 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Last Wednesday of every month | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Need an excuse to read more horror? Each month, we’ll pick a new book to try, then discuss your reading experience and all things horror.

Registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, Feb. 1 | 10 – 11 a.m. | First Thursday of every month | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor | Adults 50+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five free rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. Our best players will win scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

No registration is required.

Computer Basics: Virus Prevention & Correction Workshop — What to do if your computer’s infected

Friday, Feb. 2 | Noon – 1 p.m. | First and second-to-last Friday of every month through March | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Learn how to keep your computer free from viruses and what to do if your computer becomes infected. Feel free to bring in your own device or follow along on a device provided by the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Feeding America through FoodShare – Open Hours

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | First Saturday of every month | Study Room 1 – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Learn about FoodShare benefits and connect with someone in person to discuss how Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services can support you. There will be representatives onsite to answer questions and assist with applications.

No registration is required.

