Obituary for William Lee Padek

November 25, 1939 – December 30, 2023

William Lee Padek, 84, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

William Lee Padek

William was born in Racine on Nov. 25, 1939, to William and Dorothy M. (née Edwards) Popadick. William achieved his apprenticeship as a meatcutter.

On Sept. 5, 1964, he was united in marriage with Sandra Willkomm at St. George Church. William worked at Delta Drive Inn, among other restaurants, and retired from Piggly Wiggly after 39 years of service.

Among his interests, William loved the games of golf, bowling, and baseball, playing all with his good friends; was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers; loved going to the dog track with his golf buddies; enjoyed coaching and watching his sons, Steve and Dennis, play baseball and bowling; was fond of traveling to Disney World, Branson, Mo., Door County and many other places; delighted in taking long walks with Sandra.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra; sons, Steve (Wende) Padek, and Dennis Padek; granddaughters, Rachel Padek, Mara and Ella Padek; brother, David (Georgia) Wagner; sisters, Linda (Gerald) Jardina, Doreen (Peter) de La Cruz, Robyn Derganz; in-laws, Joyce (Richard) Brodsko, and Tom (Toni) Willkomm; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy; brother, Mike Derganz; in-laws, Elmer and Dorothy Willkomm; stepmother, Leona Borger; and stepfather, Donald Derganz.

Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to caregivers and close friends who gave special assistance, medical and emergency personnel plus the PAN Foundation and Health Well Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease.

Services

No services are currently planned.

