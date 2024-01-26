Obituary for Willie Anthony Woods

May 17, 1959 – January 11, 2024

Willie Anthony Woods, 64, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Willie was born in Arkansas to the late Jeanetta Johnson on May 17, 1959. He was united in marriage to Kathy Rubio on Nov. 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Willie served his country in the U.S. Army. He also spent time as a truck driver, which was something he enjoyed doing. Willie was a Christian believer who knew Christ from an early age.

His family and friends will remember him as being a jokester, always making people laugh. Willie was loving, caring and fun to be around.

Willie will be dearly missed by his wife, Kathy Woods; children, Deidrick (Shayla) Woods, Deandra (Derick) Woods, Anjelito Woods, Alysa Woods, and Gabriel Woods; sister, Renee (Lenny) Quintero; brother, Walter (Terry) Williams; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his mother, Willie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bernice Dunn; and his great-grandmother, Rosetta Scott.

Services

Committal services with full military honors for Willie will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Willie Anthony Woods courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.