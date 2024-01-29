Despite his sky-high ranking, the smooth scorer wasn’t named to the 24-player exhibition of top high schoolers.

In a surprising snub for a player who rocketed to the top of the recruiting charts in 2023, the 6’6” Kon Knueppel II was left off the McDonald’s All-America team, announced Jan. 23.

Kon Knueppel playing for his high school Wisconsin Lutheran. (Credit: Don Weltzien)

Knueppel, of Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee, has committed to play for Duke.

“He would have enjoyed being part of the McDonald’s All-American game as he likes to compete against the best players whenever possible,” Knueppel’s parents Kon and Chari wrote in an email to Badger Stripes. “He also would have liked to represent the state of Wisconsin on a national stage!”

Rivals currently lists Knueppel as the 12th best prospect in the nation, while 247 has him at 16th, On3 at 18th and ESPN at 22nd. He made multiple visits to Wisconsin and Marquette, both of whom offered him a scholarship early in his high school career, but ultimately he chose Duke in September 2023.

“Kon II has been very blessed and successful so far with all his basketball experiences, be it [Nike Elite Youth Basketball League], NBA Top 100, Pangos Camp, or high school, and we pray that continues at Duke,” Knueppel’s parents continued.

Knueppel was one of more than 700 players across the country nominated to the McDonald’s All-American Team. Sam Mickelson of Memorial High School in Madison was the only other in-state player nominated.

Wisconsin has not had a boys player named to the McDonald’s All-American team since Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Michael Foster Jr. in 2021. Baldwin, who played one season of college ball for his father at UW-Milwaukee, is seeing sporadic minutes in the NBA for the Washington Wizards.

Foster turned down major college offers to play for a developmental basketball team in the NBA G League called Ignite. He went undrafted and continues to play in the G League.

Before that, you have to go back to 2015 for Wisconsin players, when Diamond Stone from Milwaukee and Henry Ellenson from Rice Lake were selected to the team. Both now play professionally abroad – Stone in Mongolia and Ellenson in Spain.

By Nathan Denzin, BADGER STRIPES

