OPINION — Excuse me for being cynical as it pertains to America’s so-called system of democracy, but sometimes I wonder why Blacks even partake in the electoral process.

I know many readers will say, well Blacks are Americans and should participate; however, nowhere in the annals of American history have Blacks ever been treated as full-fledged citizens. Most Black people understand that being born in this country does not mean we are considered citizens to white America.

Starting with our arrival in 1619 as indentured slaves until the present time, we have not enjoyed the privileges accorded to even the poorest of white Americans. Foolishly, many middle-class Blacks who have psychologically assimilated or adapted to the standards of white America are left wondering why the door of freedom remains shut to them, even after they have done their very best to prove that they are worthy of white approval.

There will be over thirty-four million eligible Black voters when the 2024 election cycle arrives. Black America must understand the value of their 34 million votes and the power of their political capital. Simply put, the Democratic party cannot win a major nationwide election without our input at the ballot box, and therefore we can hold them hostage.

Yes, these are dire times in America, and the very fact that the Democrats are willing to spend untold amounts of money to secure our votes shows the urgency being felt by so-called liberal white Americans. This administration spends billions to help populations in foreign countries maintain their freedom, so it’s a drop in the bucket to spend a few extra millions to remain in power by soliciting and securing the Black vote. What we need from the Democratic Party is contracts stating they will live up to their promises. These contracts should and must be signed, sealed and delivered at our doorsteps.

I can hear the Black red bottom-wearing middle class swearing their allegiance to the white liberal faction while stupidly investing their political capital just to remain static. They should remember to look daily into the mirrors of their minds and understand that efforts of assimilation have not removed the targets off their backs.

At present, the Democrats are spending millions to influence the Black vote, and all the while, the Republicans are reinforcing the ranks of white supremacist voters to combat those numbers; they do not need or want our support. One thing is certain, if the Democratic party thought that they could win elections without our votes we would be back in slavery tomorrow. Then the next civil war would certainly be about money and power without the pretense of freeing slaves!

C.T. 01/26/24 Chester Todd’s One Black Man’s OBMO