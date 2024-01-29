RACINE, Wis. — Love is in the air, and Racine County Eye is eager to hear your heartwarming love stories.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day, we are launching a special contest for our readers. Share your most romantic, funny or unique love story with us, and you could win a $100 gift certificate.

Starting today, Racine County Eye invites you to submit your love stories through a simple form on Monday.com. Whether it’s a tale of first love, a story of rekindled romance, or an amusing recount of a date gone hilariously wrong, we want to hear what makes your love story special.

Participate in the Racine County Eye Valentine’s Day contest

To participate, visit our submission form: Submit Your Love Story Here. Filling out the form is easy and quick. We encourage you to be as detailed and expressive as possible to capture the essence of your story.

How to enter:

Click on the link to the submission form: Love Story Submission.

Fill in the required fields with details of your love story.

Submit your story for a chance to win.

Please keep your story response to no more than 500 words. Stories that are longer will not be considered.

Contest Details:

The contest begins today and will run until Feb. 12.

Our staff will review all submissions and select the winning story.

The winner will be awarded a $100 gift certificate.

All submitted stories will be considered for publication on the Racine County Eye website.

By participating, you agree to have your story shared publicly.

This contest is open to residents of Racine and Kenosha counties.

People employed by the Racine County Eye and immediate family members of RCE employees are not eligible to participate.

For those who prefer to submit their stories directly on our website, we have embedded the submission form for your convenience: