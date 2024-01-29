The American Heart Association (AHA) will be kicking off American Heart Month on Feb. 1, and National Wear Red Day will follow on Feb. 2. The AHA calls it “the icon day of American Heart Month,” according to a press release.

The association encourages people to wear red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, citing it as women’s number one killer.

The press release provides some statistics about how cardiovascular disease disproportionately affects women.

“Cardiovascular disease… remains the leading cause of maternal mortality,” the press release reads.

It also states that nearly 45% of women older than 20 live with some form of cardiovascular disease.

CPR less likely to be performed on women

“Women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR and less likely to survive an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest,” the press release reads. It continues: “Only 39% of women in cardiac arrest received CPR from strangers in public, compared with 45% of men.”

Regardless of gender, everyone is still at risk due to a lack of CPR training. According to the AHA, “about 90% of people who suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die.” Not only that, but “only about 40% of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help they need before professional help arrives.”

“As part of Heart Month, the AHA is encouraging everyone to join a Nation of Life Savers by learning hands-only CPR,” the press release reads. Learn more about hands-only CPR here.

The AHA is working toward a goal: to provide the general public with the proper tools and resources to help anyone experiencing cardiac issues. Raising awareness through national events like Wear Red Day and offering training are just two of the ways this goal is being achieved.

“Addressing the fears and myths that may be preventing women from receiving bystander CPR and offering training tools to encourage community members to learn hands-only CPR will work toward this goal,” the press release reads.

How to spot a heart attack

The CDC offers the following bullet points about heart attack symptoms:

Chest pain or discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Feeling weak, light-headed or faint. You may also break out into a cold sweat.

Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck or back.

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders.

Shortness of breath. This often comes along with chest discomfort, but shortness of breath also can happen before chest discomfort.

Women can experience other symptoms than the above, including:

Angina – usually felt as a dull or heavy chest discomfort or ache

Pain in the neck, jaw or throat

Pain in the upper abdomen or back

Nausea

Vomiting

Tiredness that won’t go away or feels excessive

In fact, the CDC states that “some women have no symptoms.”

AHA’s hands-only CPR video

Wear Red Day, raising awareness and beyond

The AHA encourages people to engage on social media with the hashtags #GoRedMKE, #MKEGoRed, #WearRedDay and #WearRedDayandGive. They also suggest tagging @AHAWisconsin in social media posts for National Wear Red Day.

For more information about Wear Red Day, visit the official website.